Majority of Montenegrins want early election to exit political crisis, poll shows

Majority of Montenegrins want early election to exit political crisis, poll shows
Most Montenegrins believe that the current parliament can't produce another government that would work properly. / skupstina.me
By bne IntelliNews November 25, 2022

A majority of Montenegrins see a general election as the best solution to the current political crisis, showed a survey carried out by the Centre for Civil Education released on November 24.

The country is currently in political deadlock following the collapse of Dritan Abazovic’s government, as President Milo Djukanovic has refused to give a mandate to Miodrag Lekic — the candidate backed by the majority in parliament — to form a new government.

Djukanovic wants an early election. However, the poll wasn’t an endorsement of his position either; 33% of Montenegrins want early parliamentary and presidential elections. A further 30% want just a snap general election.

Only 19% of Montenegrins believe that the current parliament can produce another government that would work properly.

Meanwhile, trust in institutions remains extremely low. The trust in political parties is the lowest at 1.92. 76% of people believe that politicians do not take any responsibility for their actions.

While Djukanovic seeks an early election, the parliament recently backed changes to the law on the president that would limit his powers. Djukanovic vetoed the changes, though the parliament is expected to overrule the veto. 

Thousands of Montenegrins, supported by Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), rallied in the capital Podgorica late on November 17, demanding an early election and the annulment of changes to the law on the president.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European Parliament calls for ‘reenergised’ enlargement process – but only for countries that back Russia sanctions

Ukraine faces one of worst declines in GDP from a war, says EBRD

EBRD warns of risk of 'zombification'

Data

Turkish central bank says it’s ended rate-cutting cycle with 150 bp reduction to 9%

Analyst says pre-election pressure could arise for more monetary easing.

Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising

The Kremlin secretly commissioned a series of focus groups to probe public attitudes about the war in Ukraine, and the findings aren’t encouraging for Russia’s president, Meduza reports.

Poll shows Serbian interest in EU accession waning

Survey shows widespread indifference. Just 28% of respondents are enthusiastic about joining the EU, while 19% hope accession negotiations fail.

Moldova’s trade deficit hits new record in Q3

Moldova’s trade balance came under strong pressure from high energy prices and the poor harvest.

Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn

Russia’s international reserves rose to $552.1bn rising by 1.9% (or $10.5bn) over the week as of November 11, the Central Bank of Russia accounced.

Turkish central bank says it’s ended rate-cutting cycle with 150 bp reduction to 9%
3 days ago
Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
3 days ago
Poll shows Serbian interest in EU accession waning
4 days ago
Moldova’s trade deficit hits new record in Q3
5 days ago
Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    4 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    2 days ago
  3. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    26 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    27 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    27 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss