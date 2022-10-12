Long arm of Russian state censor attempts removal of Ukraine war articles published by Kazakh, Kyrgyz media

Long arm of Russian state censor attempts removal of Ukraine war articles published by Kazakh, Kyrgyz media
The Kremlin is struggling to control media coverage of what it still refers to as a "special military operation". / Russian Presidential Press Office.
By bne IntelIiNews October 12, 2022

Russia’s state censorship body Roskomnadzor has been sending warning letters to Kazakh and Kyrgyz Russian-language news services demanding that they remove various articles about the Ukraine war, Meduza reported on October 11, citing a Mediazona investigation.

Media outlets confronted by the long arm of Roskomnadzor have apparently been threatened with the blocking of the news output they make available in Russia should they not comply with censorship demands. The news provision is primarily aimed at the millions of Central Asians who live in Russia, often as labour migrants.

Roskomnadzor (Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) has from the start of the conflict in Ukraine been in the business of preventing audiences in Russia from accessing material that doesn't support the Kremlin's official Ukraine war narrative.

In recent years, prior to the war, Roskomnadzor has sent a range of content removal demands to media outlets in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and also Tajikistan — sovereign countries that, despite having their own problems with media freedom, all now rank higher than Russia on the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index. 

In Roskomnadvor’s attemped crackdown on Ukraine war articles, Kazakh news server Exclusive.kz was reportedly warned that it was violating Russian media laws. The site was removed from Google in Russia for reprinting a report about Russian and Ukrainian casualties.

On August 10, Roskomnadzor asked the outlet Ratel.kz to take down an article that discussed how support for Russia's war against Ukraine was declining among young people. In March, Ratel.kz and government-owned newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda were attacked by hackers. The website homepages of both media outlets were filled with pictures of the Russian flag and the letter symbols “Z” and “V” used by pro-Ukraine war Russians.

Director of Ratel.kz, Marat Asipov, called on Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry to "remind Roskomnadzor that Kazakhstani citizens live under Kazakhstani laws".

In June, websites with similar URLs to popular Kazakh news outlets began appearing online. The articles placed on the sites highlighted the “brotherly” relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.

In April, Russian authorities blocked the Kyrgyz independent news site Kloop following a court order obtained by the Russian Attorney General.

The editor-in-chief of the outlet Mediazona said she thought the block applied to Kloop was a response to it using the word "war" rather than "special military operation" to refer to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

There is no formal agreement between the Kazakh and Russian governments permitting them to interfere in the work of journalists in each other's countries. However, Moscow and Astana are parties to an agreement on "media cooperation", the purpose of which is to guarantee that each country has free and equal access to information published in the other country.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce acquires Macedonian e-trade platforms

INTERVIEW: Russia’s independent news outlet Meduza reinvents itself again

Iran's Saturday night news interrupted by anti-regime hack

News

Hungarian finance minister raises option of joining ERM-2

Comments could be the first sign of a possible U-turn by the Orban government on adopting the euro, as the forint continues to hit new lows.

Polish central bank descends into civil war over rate policy

Five members of the monetary policy council say they are considering reporting the other three to police for their statements to the media.

Ukraine assesses the damage from Russia’s missile attack

Ukraine was assessing the damage from Russia’s country-wide missile attack that hit a dozen cities on the morning of October 10, targeting both power stations and residential spaces. Rockets rained down on Ukraine as residents began to wake up.

Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters

Claims circulate in Tehran, meanwhile, that some bazaar merchants, usually loyal to the government, have joined the protests.

Three Russian missiles cross Moldova's airspace

Missiles fired towards Ukraine from Black Sea warships appear to have been aimed at testing Moldova’s reaction and increasing tensions among the local population.

Hungarian finance minister raises option of joining ERM-2
3 hours ago
Polish central bank descends into civil war over rate policy
12 hours ago
Ukraine assesses the damage from Russia’s missile attack
20 hours ago
Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters
1 day ago
Three Russian missiles cross Moldova's airspace
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    4 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    5 days ago
  4. Lukashenko draws himself deeper into Putin’s war
    6 days ago
  5. RIMMER: Post-Putin Russia is worse, not better
    2 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    21 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    29 days ago
  3. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    4 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    13 days ago
  5. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss