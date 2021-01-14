Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020

Demand for labour fell by 28% last year in Croatia compared to 2019, according to the Online Vacancy Index (OVI), a monthly index of online job advertisements developed by the Institute of Economics, Zagreb (EIZ) in co-operation with the web portal MojPosao.

"[The] decrease in labour demand is a consequence of [the coronavirus] COVID-19 pandemic, as well as of social and economic restrictions aimed at curbing the pandemic,” said the report from the EIZ.

According to the data there was a year-on-year decline in demand for almost all occupations, though the strongest decline was in the service sector. Demand for three occupations that are traditionally most sought after – salesperson, waiter and cook – decreased by 43%, 44% and 35% in 2020.

However, there was higher demand for occupations related to the pandemic and reconstruction efforts after the March 2020 earthquake in Zagreb. For example, there was higher demand for bricklayers, nurses, professors, medical doctors, dentists, construction workers, teachers, carpenters and construction engineers, said the report.

Labour demand was down 25% y/y in December, and by the same amount in the fourth quarter of 2020.