Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk

Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
Turkey has poured forces into Idlib province in northwest Syria.
By bne IntellIiNews March 2, 2020

The Russian Defence Ministry said late on March 1 that Moscow could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes flying in Syria after Damascus said it was closing the air space over Idlib region, TASS news agency reported.

The ministry issued the warning after Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes over Idlib earlier in the day. Turkish forces also struck a military airport located well beyond its frontlines. The attacks were seen as a sharp increase in Turkey’s military operations in northwest Syria in the wake of air strikes that killed dozens of Turkish soldiers on February 27. That assault would appear to have been conducted using Russian air power but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yet reached the point where he would risk turning the conflict in Idlib into a war with a major power—officials in Turkey have been careful to blame all attacks suffered in Syria on the country’s Bashar al-Assad regime, while playing down the role of its Russian backers and talking up the prospect of talks between Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin taking place in the coming days. But Turkey’s president finds himself under building domestic pressure given his bungling of the economy and atrocious human rights record, and if he finds himself backed into a humiliating corner on the foreign policy front there is no saying he might not lash out.

TASS cited Russian Counter Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev as cautioning Turkey: “In these conditions the leadership of Russia’s military contingent [in Syria] cannot guarantee the safety of Turkish flights in Syrian skies.”

Syria’s official news agency SANA confirmed the jets were shot down over Idlib region, adding that the four pilots ejected with parachutes and landed safely.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said it had shot down two SU-24 aircraft and destroyed air defence systems after one of its aerial drones was downed.

Drone attacks

The Syrian announcement came after two days of Turkish drone attacks in Idlib province. Syrian activists said they had caused heavy losses to Syrian government forces. 

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, speaking from military headquarters near the Syrian border, said Ankara’s objective was to confront Syrian government forces rather than Russian troops. He called on Moscow to persuade Syrian President Assad to withdraw to 2018 ceasefire lines on the edges of Idlib.

Turkey had “neutralised” more than 2,200 Syrian troops, 103 tanks and eight helicopters, Akar claimed. “The Spring Shield operation, which was launched following the abominable attack in Idlib on Feb. 27, continues successfully,” Akar said, referring to the air strikes that killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers.

Erdogan, meanwhile, continues to distract his domestic audience from the losses suffered in Syria and up the ante for more backing from the West in his struggle with Assad and Putin by opening border gates to Greece through which he has warned masses of Syrian migrants will pour into the European Union.

Violent clashes with migrants

Migrants trying to reach Europe from Turkey on March 1 clashed violently with Greek riot police. Turkey claimed more than 76,000 people were now heading for the EU as a result of Erdogan’s move to open the Turkish side of the border. Teargas was fired at the migrants, some of whom threw stones and wielded metal bars as they sought to force their way into Greece at the normally quiet crossing in the north-eastern town of Kastanies, news agencies reported.

Erdogan has claimed the situation in northwestern Syria could lead to another mass wave of refugees heading to Turkey. Ankara could not deal with such a wave and is struggling to host its existing 3.6mn refugees from Syria due to delayed promised payments from the EU, he says.

March 1 also saw the government in Athens send a mass text message to all international numbers in the border region appealing for people to stay away. “From the Hellenic Republic: Greece is increasing border security to level maximum,” read the message in English. “Do not attempt illegally to cross the border.”

The EU’s border protection agency, Frontex, said it was on high alert. It added that it had deployed extra support to Greece. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting of his national security council.

Brussels has said it expects Ankara to abide by a €6bn deal signed in 2016, under which Turkey agreed to halt the flow of people to the EU in return for funds.

Istanbul police on March 1 said they had freed Mahir Boztepe, editor-in-chief of the Turkish edition of Sputnik, a Russian news website. Boztepe was held for two hours. The Ankara public prosecutor’s office said he was taken in as part of an investigation into whether Sputnik was involved in “degrading the Turkish people, the Turkish state, state institutions” and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state”. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths

Turkey ‘asks US for Patriot missiles to help counter Russia-backed Syrian troops’

Erdogan issues ultimatum to Syria

News

Bulgaria tightens controls on border with Turkey

Sofia reinforced its borders after reports that hundreds of migrants were heading to Turkey's borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office

The Ukrainian government has appointed a new top manager for power generation company Centrenergo but protestors reportedly connected to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky barred their entry to the company's offices.

Main Central, Southeast Europe markets drop as series of coronavirus cases confirmed

Smattering of confirmed cases seen as a precursor to a wider outbreak anticipated in the region in the coming weeks.

Russia’s RTS crashes below 1,400 in the worst sell-off since 2008 as coronavirus pandemic fears grip emerging markets

The full impact of the coronavirus pandemic fears hit the Russian stock market in the last days of February. The leading Russia Trading System (RTS) index has crashed by 266 points from its peak in the third week of January, down more than 10% YTD.

Poland’s stock market suffers heavy losses amidst fears of coronavirus spread

The main index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, WIG, fell 4.29% on February 27.

Bulgaria tightens controls on border with Turkey
1 day ago
Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office
2 days ago
Main Central, Southeast Europe markets drop as series of coronavirus cases confirmed
2 days ago
Russia’s RTS crashes below 1,400 in the worst sell-off since 2008 as coronavirus pandemic fears grip emerging markets
2 days ago
Poland’s stock market suffers heavy losses amidst fears of coronavirus spread
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    10 days ago
  2. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    5 days ago
  3. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    4 days ago
  5. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    13 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    13 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    26 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    10 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    12 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss