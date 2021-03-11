Korea’s Vuno supplies X-ray imaging solution to Mongolia

VUNO, a South Korean company that develops medical software, said on March 9 that it would supply its artificial intelligence-based chest X-ray solution, VUNO Med-Chest X-ray, to the National Center for Communicable Diseases of Mongolia, Koreabiomed reported.

Mongolia’s health authorities asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to purchase the product to meet the country’s increasing demand for solutions to deal with lung and chest diseases, including the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mongolia’s National Center for Communicable Diseases conducted clinical trials of the AI-based solution from VUNO for sexually transmitted diseases in 2017.

“We are glad to supply VUNO Med-Chest X-ray solution to the Mongolian National Center for Communicable Diseases, which has maintained a long relationship with us,” VUNO CEO Kim Hyun-jun said. “VUNO will keep making efforts to help more countries in need of healthcare.”