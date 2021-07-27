Kazakh telecoms market worth expands by 12.2% in H1

By bne IntelIiNews July 27, 2021

The Kazakhstan telecommunications market was worth KZT483bn ($1.13bn) in the first six months of this year, up by 12.2% y/y, according to figures from the country's national statistics agency as reported by Profit.kz. 

The sector enjoyed a rapid expansion last year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as demand for its services increased due to lockdowns and quarantine measures. This expansion trend appears to be continuing to an extent in 2021.

Internet service revenues stood at KZT188.8bn, up by 18% y/y, and mobile service revenues increased by 9% y/y to KZT123bn. 

DLD/ILD telephony services revenues fell by 11.2% to KZT9.6bn.

Three telecommunications operators generate over 80% of all telecommunications revenues in Kazakhstan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Russia will reportedly tighten e-commerce regulations

Online e-commerce platforms in Russia will have to disclose their ranging algorithms and guarantee participants a possibility to control prices, according to proposals currently considered by the ... more

Belarus' IT sector continues downward spiral

Almost one year after heavy political crackdowns began in Belarus, its IT industry, which used to be compared to Silicon Valley, faces extremely uncertain prospects. Just recently, Belarus' IT ... more

Tajik fintech firm Alif to expand to UK

Tajik fintech firm Alif, headquartered in Dushanbe, has announced plans to open an office in the UK to grow its investor network and pursue new business development ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    5 days ago
  2. Iran protests spread to Tehran and Tabriz
    1 day ago
  3. COMMENT: Why has China’s foreign minister spent three days in Damascus? Probably not having trade discussions
    2 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave
    19 days ago
  5. North Macedonia expects cannabis cultivation to boost GDP by €250mn a year
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    23 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    20 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    29 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    14 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss