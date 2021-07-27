Kazakh telecoms market worth expands by 12.2% in H1

The Kazakhstan telecommunications market was worth KZT483bn ($1.13bn) in the first six months of this year, up by 12.2% y/y, according to figures from the country's national statistics agency as reported by Profit.kz.

The sector enjoyed a rapid expansion last year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as demand for its services increased due to lockdowns and quarantine measures. This expansion trend appears to be continuing to an extent in 2021.

Internet service revenues stood at KZT188.8bn, up by 18% y/y, and mobile service revenues increased by 9% y/y to KZT123bn.

DLD/ILD telephony services revenues fell by 11.2% to KZT9.6bn.

Three telecommunications operators generate over 80% of all telecommunications revenues in Kazakhstan.