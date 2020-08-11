Joe Biden condemns “Lukashenka” violence against Belarusian protesters using the Belarusian spelling of the president’s name

Joe Biden condemns “Lukashenka” violence against Belarusian protesters using the Belarusian spelling of the president’s name
How do spell the name of Belarus' opposition leader: Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya or Sviatlana Cichanoŭskaja? The answer is not obvious
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 11, 2020

US presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden released a strong statement condemning the falsification of the Belarusian elections on August 10 and called for an end to the police violence against peaceful protesters that have taken to the streets.

He did so using the Belarusian spelling of the strongman’s name in a move that was designed to appeal to the protesters and carries an implicit rebuke for the country's president of 26 years. But getting the transliterations of Belarusian name right is proving a nightmare for sub-editors around the globe.

“Democracies are built on the simple concept that citizens have a right to elect their leaders and have a say in their country’s future. After suffering systematic repression for the past 26 years under the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenka, the people of Belarus are demanding their voices be heard,” Biden said in the statement.

Biden’s comments are interesting to observers of eastern Europe, because if he defeats US President Donald Trump in November’s elections he is likely to be a lot more engaged in the region’s politics than either of the last two presidents. Earlier this year it was reported that Trump “doesn’t give a sh*t about Ukraine,” according to Gordon Sondland, a former US ambassador to Ukraine.

Biden was President Barak Obama’s point man on Kyiv during the 2014 EuroMaidan protests that resulted in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych. He is a lot more familiar with the region than the majority of his colleagues and travelled to Kyiv where he gave a powerful speech to the Rada deputies, calling them to account and do the right thing by the citizens of the country.

That sensitivity to local political mores was on display in this statement, where he refers to “Lukashenka,” the Belarusian transliteration of the Republic’s president, rather than “Lukashenko,” which is the almost universally used Russian transliteration of the president’s name.

The difference is likely to go down with opposition leaders and the general public that hold the nation’s sovereignty as a key plank in their reform demands and have widely rejected Lukashenko’s plan to create a “Union State” that would more closely integrate Belarus’ economy with that of Russia, including a single currency.

After much discussion bne IntelliNews has decided to go with the Russian transliterations, despite it being politically incorrect, for the purely pragmatic reason of being visible in Google searches, as almost no one uses the Belarusian version of the name.

The problems of transliteration are much worse in Belarus than they are with Ukrainian names, as the differences in spelling are much more extreme and there is no consensus on which of several transliteration systems to use.

For example, the name of former housewife and nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election is spelt Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the Russian transliteration, but transliterating from Belarusian you can choose between Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, which is an alternative transliteration from Russian (“T” and “Ts” are two different letters in Cyrillic), or the strict transliteration from Belarusian Sviatlana Cichanoŭskaja or Cichanouskaja.

The use of the Belarusian transliteration is unusual and so far even the State Department is sticking with the “Tikhanovskaya” version of the opposition leader’s name in the few statements where she is mentioned.

The US State Department – and a lot of other people – still struggle with the Ukrainian versions of common words. For example, the politically correct spelling of the Ukrainian capital is “Kyiv” based on the Ukrainian version of Cyrillic of the word, rather than “Kiev” which is the Russian version. (There are multiple versions of Cyrillic used in different countries.)

Most international newspapers have been using Kiev for years, “because of the chicken thing,” one editor at the Financial Times told bne IntelliNews, but more recently a growing number of publications have updated their style guides to “Kyiv” for reasons of political correctness.

During the Maidan protests in 2014 some US State Department statements began to use “Kyiv” in a show of solidarity with the protestors, but the practice has faded and “Kiev” continues to appear. Indeed, some US politicians continue to refer to “the Ukraine” rather than “Ukraine”, a big faux pas amongst Eastern Europe watchers: the former refers to a region of the Soviet Union; the latter is an independent country.

 

Apart from the intricacies of getting the spellings right, Biden went on to make a forthright criticism of the authorities' actions in Belarus.

“The Lukashenka regime has cut internet access, arrested protesters and independent journalists, and tried to muzzle foreign observers. These are not the actions of a political leader confident that he has won a fairly conducted election. But thanks to brave citizens – journalists, activists and ordinary people documenting these extraordinary events – we know the truth about the assaults on democracy being committed by the regime,” Biden said.

Some policy makers in the West have warned against being too hard on Lukashenko, as if he is totally cut off from Europe that will only drive him into the arms of the Kremlin. Biden’s remarks reinforce speculation that if he becomes president, the US will take a much tougher position on Russia than Trump and has already conceded Belarus to Putin’s camp.

“My administration will never shy away from standing up for democratic principles and human rights, and we will work with our democratic allies and partners to speak with one voice in demanding these rights be respected,” Biden concluded.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

What's in Belarusian riot police's arsenal?

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax

COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed

News

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax

The Belarus presidential elections were held in an “atmosphere of total falsification, so their results are questionable,” said First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin.

US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn

US President Donald Trump has repeated comments that he intends to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit in the United States this autumn on August 10.

Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko upped the ante against the growing crowds of protesters who were out for a second night on August 10 by deploying elite troops armed with rifles and live rounds. A second protester was killed.

Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation

In an unprecedented speech, Ilham Aliyev blasted the “socialist economic model” behind his country’s largest companies.

Operations begin at Udokan, Russia’s largest copper deposit

After more than a decade in the making, strip-mining operations began in the depths of Siberia at Udokan this week, one of the largest copper deposits in the world, the company announced on August 10.

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax
4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn
4 hours ago
Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus
16 hours ago
Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation
21 hours ago
Operations begin at Udokan, Russia’s largest copper deposit
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    6 days ago
  4. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarusian establishment remains monolithic. or does it?
    6 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    15 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    15 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  4. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago
  5. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss