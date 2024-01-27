Japan's Itochu seeks to unlock uranium potential with Uzbekistan deal

By Tawney Kruger in Tashkent January 27, 2024

tochu Corp, Japan's fourth-largest trading company, has announced its intention to sign a uranium development agreement with Uzbekistan. The company said it expected to finalise the agreement by the end of January.

Senior officials from Itochu will travel to Uzbekistan for discussions with representatives from the country's national geology and mineral resources committee. The visit will coincide with a trip by Japanese Trade Minister Akira Amari to Uzbekistan, indicating the governmental level of engagement in this anticipated agreement.

Specific details of the agreement have not been released, but according to a report from Nikkei business daily, Itochu is set to engage in talks on potential mining exploration in Uzbekistan.

In 2011, Itochu signed a 10-year purchasing agreement with Uzbekistan’s Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) to buy uranium concentrate to fuel Japan’s energy sector.

As of May 2023, Uzbekistan was the fifth-largest supplier of uranium globally.

In an undated statement on Itochu’s website, the corporation reaffirmed is long-term partnership with NMMC and Uzbekistan in uranium supplies. “[We] have a long-term, large-scale uranium concentrate purchase agreement in place with Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat (NMMC)” the statement said, adding: “Through initiatives such as this, we remain greatly committed to the stable supply of nuclear fuel to Japan and overseas.”

Uzbekistan's uranium resources, as detailed in the 2022 Red Book, are extensive and varied. The country has 49,200 tonnes (tU) of uranium in sandstones classified as reasonably assured recoverable resources, and priced up to $130 per kilogram of uranium (kgU). Additionally, there are 49,220 tU of inferred recoverable uranium resources in the same category.

Apart from these resources, Uzbekistan possesses 32,900 tU of uranium in black shales, which have not yet been tapped for commercial production. Due to the complexity of the black shale resources, the country is looking to engage foreign expertise to potentially develop the segment.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Official claims China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction start will be this year, but financing remains in doubt

The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway will be launched at some point this year, according to the deputy head of the Kyrgyzstan national investment agency, but there is ... more

More countries to start producing electricity from nuclear power, says IAEA

About a dozen new countries are expected to start producing electricity from nuclear power sources within the next few years, according to the director general of the International Atomic Energy ... more

ACWA Power and PowerChina building green hydrogen plant in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and China's PowerChina have commenced the construction of a plant for the production of green hydrogen in Uzbekistan. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev last week pressed ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    6 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    7 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    7 days ago
  4. Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions
    7 days ago
  5. Iran's retaliatory strikes hit alleged Israeli target in Iraqi Kurdistan, ISIS sites in Syria
    11 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    2 months ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    22 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    12 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss