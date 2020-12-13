ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour

Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Lukashenko says he may quit as president
STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
FPRI BMB Russia: Khabarovsk protests petering out
FPRI BMB Russia: government releases mandated phone app software list
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
Estonia’s Imepilt animation studio calls off IPO
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Hungary's largest bank merger granted exemption from competition scrutiny
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU isn’t broken but its eastern members need more attention
Poland maintains veto stance on €1.8 trillion of EU money despite pressure building at home and abroad
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Romanian PM resigns to smooth formation of centre-right ruling coalition
Romania’s Liberals prepare to form next government despite coming second in general election
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Turkish banks’ problem loan burden stands at 533bn lira finance minister tells MPs
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
There’s a theory doing the rounds that Donald Trump is about to do Turkish strongman pal Recep Tayyip Erdogan one last favour by… imposing sanctions.
They would likely be thrown at targets such as Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries and its head, Ismail Demir. Reuters on December 10 reported sources as pointing to these two targets, while Bloomberg chimed in with a story shooting in the same direction.
“Favour?” you query. Yes, a favour because in the annual US defence bill Congress is presenting Trump with a range of sanctions that can be imposed on Nato member Turkey for buying Russian S-400 missiles. If Trump were to pick the mildest sanctions that might prevent a scenario in which President-elect Joe Biden arrives in office on January 20 and finds he still has to deal with the Turkey problem. Biden might be minded to press for tougher sanctions should Trump have left the S-400 matter unresolved, but if a handful of near-meaningless sanctions have gone through, everyone can save face. Erdogan can put on a song and dance about the injustice of it all—while, without any grovelling in public, actually changing his ways to address some American concerns—and Biden can start with a clean slate.
Not meaningful
European Union leaders, meanwhile, on December 11 gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in Mediterranean waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus. But sanctioning some Turkish bureaucrats working on the drilling business is not exactly meaningful. These EU politicians and their loyal media have no self-esteem and Erdogan thus treats them as they deserve to be treated. The EU’s next summit in March will bring no sense either, Erdogan said on December 11.
The simultaneous US and EU moves on sanctions will not directly harm the Turkish economy in the short term, and they will have only a limited market impact if they remain mild, an unnamed treasury desk trader at an unnamed bank told Reuters on December 11.
Efforts by certain EU countries to place sanctions on Turkey amount to “nonsense,” Jurgen Todenhofe, a former German MP from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told Turkey’s government-run Anadolu Agency on December 11.
Juicy
However, there is visible appetite for juicy volatility in Turkish asset prices, while rate hike demands from the market have risen to 150bp ahead of the next monetary policy committee meeting (MPC), to be held on December 24.
The USD/TRY tested over the 8.00 threshold on December 11 and 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Turkey toyed with the 400-level. The USD/TRY later magically relaxed back into the 7.80s.
The Borsa Istanbul and the local bond markets are still not hitting any real heights despite Erdogan’s so-called “market-friendly” switch generating positivity scooped up by the financial media services from November 9 to December 10.
If Erdogan pays the bill on December 24 with another rate hike, such media will soon forget about any sanctions noise.
On January 3, Erdogan’s brave statisticians will release the official inflation data for December, while another rate-setting meeting is scheduled for January 21.
If the markets see Erdogan as remaining a good kid, he could reach February with nary a dangerous bump in the road.
The finance industry is getting ready for some global volatility in February after Biden gets his feet under the Resolute desk (and curses at the sight of yet another discarded FishMac wrapper stuck to his shoe).
Drivers of Turkey turbulence could be the Halkbank Iran sanctions-busting hearing in New York on March 1, the EU summit set for March and some unhelpful principled talk from the Biden administration.
However, Erdogan seems to have solved the Biden risk so far.
“Whatever Biden wishes him to be”
“I have no doubt Erdogan will become whatever Biden wishes him to be—at least in the short term,” Soner Cagaptay wrote on December 9 in a commentary for Hoover.
In the long-run we are all dead or retired, to misquote Keynes.
“The biggest challenges for Biden will be China, Russia, North Korea, Iranian JCPOA [nuclear deal] and climate. Those are the five big ones. Number six is Turkey, because Turkey directly impacts two of the first five: Iran and Russia. And it impacts number eight or nine, terrorism,” Trump’s former Syria envoy James Jeffrey told Al-monitor on December 9.
Erdogan is “maddeningly arrogant, unpredictable and simply will not accept a win-win solution. But when pressed—and I’ve negotiated with him—he’s a rational actor,” Jeffrey also said.
“So if Biden sees the world as many of us do now, near-peer competition, Turkey becomes extremely important. Look what [Erdogan] has just done in eight months in Idlib, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia or Russian allies have been the loser in all three,” Jeffrey added.
When asked “How should the Biden administration approach Erdogan?”, Jeffrey said: “Erdogan will not back down until you show him teeth. That’s what we did when we negotiated the [Syria] cease-fire in October of 2019. We were ready to crush the economy.”
“That’s what Putin did after the Russian plane was shot down… You have to be willing, when Erdogan goes too far, to really clamp down on him and to make sure he understands this in advance. The Turkish position is never 100% correct. They have some logic and arguments on their side. Given their role as an important ally and bulwark against Iran and Russia, it behooves us to at least listen to their arguments and try to find compromise solutions,” he concluded.
