Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship

Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
Jahromi. Some reformists see him as a potential candidate in this year's Iranian presidential election.
By bne IntelIiNews January 21, 2021

Iran’s attorney general has indicted information and communications technology minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on charges including not properly implementing internet censorship policies.

Jahromi, the youngest member of President Hassan Rouhani’s cabinet and the official behind the introduction of fourth-generation (4G) broadband cellular network technology to Iran has bucked the trend adhered to by previous generations of Islamic Republic officialdom by siding with the country’s youth in the battle against shutting down popular social media applications like Instagram and WhatsApp in recent years.

Charges against the “rising star” include ignoring a ruling on blocking Instagram and virtual private networks (VPNs) inside Iran and not throttling the speed of mobile and ADSL internet in the country when requested to do so by the judiciary.

Iranian news agency reports said that the judiciary had determined that Jahromi’s reluctance to play ball with their edicts amounted to a “crime”. He is now due to appear before the Culture and Media Prosecutor’s Office to answer questions in coming weeks, having been released on bail by the Iranian general prosecutor on January 20.

A 2013 law permits the Ministry of Information Technology to lock down aspects of the internet and throttle internet speeds.

In 2017, when Jahromi started out in his ministerial role, he openly criticised the judiciary after it disconnected the internet in the country for 10 days after nationwide riots.

He wrote: “These 10 days have been 10 years for me.” “Security is important, but only if it is alongside freedom,” he added.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the first ICT minister in the Rouhani administration, also got into trouble with the judiciary. He initially refused to bow to an edict cutting off the popular messaging application Telegram. It was entirely shut down in 2018 inside Iran after it declined to share user information with the government.

There is some speculation reformists could nominate Jahromi to run in the presidential election due this year.

Iran expert and director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, Barbara Slavin, commented on Twitter on reports suggesting that the Islamic Republic’s different factions were “turning on each other”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023

Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company

Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation

Tech

North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023

Tax cut to incentivise further development of the IT industry, said PM Zoran Zaev. North Macedonia's IT industry grew 17% in 2016-2019.

Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia

The number of online transactions in Croatia between March and October 2020 increased by 34% year on year, while their value jumped by 38%, the Croatian National Bank reported.

Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation

Russia’s most famous tech entrepreneur and the creator of the Telegram messaging service has rejected an offer by Western funds to buy a 5%-10% stake in the company with a valuation of $30bn.

Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn

LAUNCHub Ventures aims to raise €70mn for the fund targeted at companies from Central and Southeast Europe in a range of tech sectors.

New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups

In late 2020 Quarter Partners, an established Ukrainian investment group, launched the venture firm ‘QPDigital‘ to invest up to $100mn in digital startups

North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
22 hours ago
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
2 days ago
Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
6 days ago
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
6 days ago
New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    4 days ago
  2. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    7 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    2 days ago
  4. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    2 days ago
  5. Renewables assets change hands in Romania as energy companies look to green future
    16 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    12 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    4 days ago
  3. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    8 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    7 days ago
  5. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    16 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss