Iran’s face of the news ‘out of a job after revealing devotion to pre-revolution pop star’

Mohammad Reza Hayati, for more than three decades the face of the news on Iran’s state-controlled television, is reportedly out of a job after publicly stating that he’s a devoted fan of pre-Islamic Revolution pop star Ebrahim Hamedi—better known as Ebi and often referred to as Iran's Frank Sinatra.

Ebi left his homeland for the US and Europe after the 1979 revolution that established the Islamic regime. Hayati, known for his deep voice and calm demeanour, referred to by some local media as the "newsman" of the Islamic Republic, spoke about his love for Ebi’s music in a discussion last month on Instagram, RFE/RL reported.



“I am one of Ebi’s fans and to me the voice of Ebi is the voice of years of [great] memories,” Hayati said, adding that he has been listening to the soft pop singer for about 25 years and saying: “I love all his songs.”



Officials at the heavily censored state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) controlled by hardliners, are not to fond of references to positives of the near four-decade reign of the last shah of Iran. “They contacted me and told me not to come to work for now,” Hayati told Iranian media.



On June 8, Hayati told the semi-official ISNA news agency that he hopes the decision will be reviewed and that he can go back to doing what he does best. “I don’t have any problem with anyone—inshallah this problem is temporary,” he said.



Many pre-revolutionary singers remain highly popular in Iran. Millions still listen to the music of the now rather elderly crowd of crooners, whose songs can often be heard in cars, taxis, and at parties, RFE/RL noted.