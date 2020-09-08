Iran earmarks 1% of SWF to stabilise stock market

Iran earmarks 1% of SWF to stabilise stock market
Some sovereign help is on the way for the Tehran Stock Exchange.
By bne IntelIiNews September 8, 2020

Iran has earmarked 1% of its sovereign wealth fund (SWF) to stabilise the country’s stock market, the main index of which has lost over a fifth of its value in a month, triggering anxieties that further falls are ahead, the semi-official Mehr News Agency on September 8 reported government spokesman Ali Rabiei as saying in a press conference.

The capital injection would be made on September 12, he added. The report didn’t give details of how the mechanism would work.

The Tehran Stock Exchange’s main index, the TEDPIX, closed September 8 down 2.31% at 1,570,001. Shares rose to a record high of 2,065,114 on August 9.

Iran’s SWF, the National Development Fund, was established in 2011 and draws most of its capital from oil income. It hasn’t published data on its size since the US reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran in 2018. In May 2016, Mehr said it stood at $80bn, according to Bloomberg.

Despite the hammering the Iranian economy has taken in the past two years from US sanctions and more lately from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, many Iranians have sought refuge in the country’s stock market—high inflation and a collapsing local currency cause those who hold cash to lose money at a rapid pace, thus wagering on the TSE is seen as offering a hedge against this risk with assets that remain liquid, partly thanks to the government’s commitment to back the bourse via its privatisation programme. Nevertheless, there are those who say the exchange’s benchmark index, the TEDPIX, is a bubble that has gone much too far and threatens to explode over the heads of somewhat desperate investors with a juddering correction.

The TSE rally was partly driven by a government decision to sell state assets worth around $2bn to raise funds to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The Balkans: External debts in uncertain times

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Belarus – out of the frying pan and into the “Rublezone”

250 companies ‘in queue for Tehran IPO’

News

Belarus top supermarket Eurotorg brushes off the coronacrisis with revenues down only 2% in dollar terms in 1H20

Belarus’ largest food retailer Eurotorg brushed off the coronacrisis and put in a decent set of results for the first half of this year that showed only a small decline in revenues in dollar terms, but an increase in local currency terms.

#BREAKING Belarus authorities try to forcibly expel Kolesnikova, who rips up passport and is detained at Ukraine border

“This is terror at the state level. Stalin's KGB methods in action. National Coordination Council leaders are being abducted by masked men. By night, then they end up either in prison or in neighbouring countries," tweets local journalist.

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova listed as "missing person"

Opposition leaders Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Radniankou and Ivan Kravcov all went missing on September 7, assumed snatched by security services. Police say they have mounted a hunt for Kolesnikova.

250 companies ‘in queue for Tehran IPO’

The main TEDPIX index has lately fallen back from 2mn to 1.6mn points but some investors think new shares could complete a W-shape rebound.

#UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing

Reports on social media describe her as abducted and bundled into a van in central Minsk on the morning of September 7, apparently picked up by police.

Belarus top supermarket Eurotorg brushes off the coronacrisis with revenues down only 2% in dollar terms in 1H20
12 hours ago
#BREAKING Belarus authorities try to forcibly expel Kolesnikova, who rips up passport and is detained at Ukraine border
14 hours ago
Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova listed as "missing person"
17 hours ago
250 companies ‘in queue for Tehran IPO’
1 day ago
#UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    5 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    8 days ago
  3. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    18 days ago
  4. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    14 days ago
  5. Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    2 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    5 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    24 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    8 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    18 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss