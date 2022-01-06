#Kazakhstan #KazakhstanProtests #bne

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’
The extent of BitCoin mining in Kazakhstan has been revealed by the country's crisis. Pictured is a crypto mining rig.
By bne IntelIiNews January 6, 2022

Internet blackouts brought in by the Kazakh authorities to help address Kazakhstan’s spreading unrest reportedly dealt a severe blow to Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency mining activity, with the overall BTC hashrate falling 13.4% from roughly 205,000 petahash per second to 177,330 petahash per second. The Bitcoin price dropped 9% following the Kazakhstan blackouts, dropping to a swing low of $42,642.

Following an exodus last year of crypto miners from China—where their electricity-draining activities were banned—Kazakhstan currently ranks second in the world in terms of BTC mining hashrate, accounting for around 18% of the network’s hash activity. 

Jaran Mellerud, a researcher at Arcane Research was quoted as saying by FXStreet that in theory, miners could mine without the internet, “but in practice, all the machines in Kazakhstan should be turned off because of the internet shutdown”. 

He added that btc.com estimated that Antpool, Poolin, F2Pool and Binance Pool witnessed massive reductions in their hashrate during the time the internet was shut down in Kazakhstan. He stated that “these are the pools widely used by Kazakh miners.

Larry Cermak, the VP of Research at the Block, tweeted about the drop in hashrate. The Kazakhstan event is unlikely to lead to a decline in crypto prices, he said, adding that “it matters to estimate the impact of an unprecedented event like this.”

Hardware manufacturer Canaan has been looking to expand its crypto mining operations in Kazakhstan. It recently announced that it has deployed over 10,000 AvalonMiner units in the country. 

Looking at the impact of the Kazakhstan events on BTC mining, Fortune magazine wrote: "The curtain just lifted on one of the many mysteries surrounding Bitcoin: How much is being produced using super-dirty coal in Kazakhstan. We knew that the Eurasian nation was a major destination for miners, and that the refugees recently expelled from China were flocking there.

"Still, it was difficult to establish how much of all the world's coins Kazakhstan was minting. Clouding the picture was the government's recent moves to severely restrict the mining boom that was plaguing its cities via rolling blackouts."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fears Europe could run out of gas this year fall on warmer weather, rising LNG deliveries, but gas supplies remain tight

President appeals to Moscow and threatens ruthless crackdown on Kazakhstan unrest

bneGREEN: Brussels labels both gas and nuclear as green

Tech

Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend

Founded by two Romanian entrepreneurs, Tremend is one of the fastest-growing and largest independent software engineering companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals

London hospitals to get access to Better's digital healthcare platform that allows them to share information.

Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages

Cryptocurrency mining was popular in northern Kosovo where residents had received free electricity for years, but the ongoing energy crisis has forced Pristina to seek ways to rein in power use.

Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September

More people have been shopping online since the pandemic started but the biggest changes is the shift to online purchases from local retailers.

Albania investigates leak of 637,138 citizens’ personal data

Leaked data including names, ID card numbers, salaries and employment details shared in an Excel document over WhatsApp.

Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend
4 hours ago
Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals
16 hours ago
Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages
1 day ago
Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September
1 day ago
Albania investigates leak of 637,138 citizens’ personal data
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    1 day ago
  2. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    2 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK: 2022 Russia
    2 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: Lira through the looking glass
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘heading for three-digit inflation’
    2 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    20 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    29 days ago
  4. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    21 days ago
  5. Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss
#Kazakhstan #KazakhstanProtests #bne