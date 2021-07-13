Inflation wave reaches Moldova’s relatively closed economy

Inflation wave reaches Moldova’s relatively closed economy
By bne IntelliNews July 13, 2021

Consumer price inflation in Moldova has inched up to 3.2% year on year in June from 3.1% in May, a small shift that apparently poses no major concerns in terms of acceleration or with regard to the level of inflation.

From a broader perspective, Moldova’s inflation has slowed down from the shock that followed the bank frauds in 2015 that were addressed by the central bank with extremely tight monetary policy.

But there are signs that Moldova’s economy, as small and relatively closed as it is, will not remain untouched by the inflationary wave.

First, utility prices can not be kept under control indefinitely. The fuel price, regulated under a controversial bill criticised by President Maia Sandu, already resulted in smaller imports and the regulations will eventually be amended, leaving the price to increase. The currency depreciation will also surface in consumer prices.

As of June, the prices of non-food goods accelerated to 5.1% y/y, the highest level since early 2016. The prices of construction materials rose by 11% y/y, of fuels by 18% y/y (despite the regulations) and of automobiles by 12% y/y (reflecting the currency depreciation).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

President Sandu's party wins landslide victory in Moldova's snap election

BALKAN BLOG: Diaspora voters set to choose change in Bulgaria and Moldova

Moldova’s current account deficit deepened by 67% y/y in Q1

Data

Recovery piles upward pressure on Romanians’ low wages

Romanian workers have abandoned construction sites to return to jobs in Spain, while rural workers are leaving for seasonal jobs abroad, at the same time as local and foreign investors plan to set up new manufacturing facilities.

Romania’s foreign trade returns to pre-crisis rising trend

The return to normal for Romania means the return to wide trade deficits and the so-called “revenge spending” in the post-crisis period only smooths the return to that unsustainable path.

Belarus foreign exchange reserves fall to $7.4bn as population buy more dollars than they sell in June

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves fell by 4.6% to $7,409.3bn as of 1 July 2021 according to the preliminary data, National Bank of the Republic of Belarus said on July 7 as the population bought more dollars than they sold.

Russia’s Economic Ministry upgrades 2021 growth forecast to 3.8% as the economy continues a strong bounce back

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has upgraded its growth forecast for this year to 3.8% from 2.8%, the ministry said on July 9.

Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn

Ukraine’s gross international reserves increased by $0.52bn, or 1.9%, to $28.36bn to 4.3 months of import cover in June, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on July 6.

Recovery piles upward pressure on Romanians’ low wages
1 hour ago
Romania’s foreign trade returns to pre-crisis rising trend
1 hour ago
Belarus foreign exchange reserves fall to $7.4bn as population buy more dollars than they sell in June
1 day ago
Russia’s Economic Ministry upgrades 2021 growth forecast to 3.8% as the economy continues a strong bounce back
1 day ago
Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    8 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    23 hours ago
  4. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    10 days ago
  5. Coronavirus cancellation of Mongolia's Naadam deals harsh blow
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    8 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    14 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    29 days ago
  4. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    5 days ago
  5. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss