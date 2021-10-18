Inflation in Belarus at 1.3% in September

By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2021

In September 2021 the index of consumer prices for goods and services totalled 101.3% as against August 2021 and 107.5% as against December 2020, according to the National Statistics Committee of Belarus, reports BelTA.

In September the base index of consumer prices, which rules out changes in prices for individual goods and services susceptible to administrative and seasonal factors, totalled 101.3% as against August 2021, and 107.7% as against December 2020.

Prices for foods rose by 2.1% from August 2021 and by 7.8% from December 2020.

Prices for non-foods increased by 1% from August 2021 and 8.5% from December 2020.

In September prices for services inched up by 0.5% from August 2021 and climbed by 5.9% from December 2020.

 

