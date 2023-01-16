Industry lags behind most other sectors of the economy in Romania

Industry lags behind most other sectors of the economy in Romania
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 16, 2023

Romania’s industry continued to contract in 2022 for the fourth year running, based on the gross industrial production in January-November, reported by the statistics office INS.  

While the pandemic year 2020 and the war in Ukraine made visible impacts on Romania’s industry, the downward trend is the result of low value-added activities outsourced by foreign industrial groups, correlated with the lowest degree of innovation in Europe featured by the local enterprises. 

Even so, the (modest) productivity growth resulted in a 1.9% advance of the value added generated by the industry in January-September 2022 compared to the same period in 2018, when the industrial decline began in Romania. Over the same four-year period, the gross industrial production contracted by 5.2%. The differential indicates an average productivity gain of 7% over a four-year period. 

The country’s GDP surged by nearly 11% over the same four-year period, nearly six times faster than industry. The IT&C sector’s value-added soared by 67% and even traditional sectors such as agriculture and construction advanced by around 15% over the period when industry was edging up by 1.9%.

In January-November, the gross industrial output decreased by 1.1% y/y, according to INS.

The manufacturing industries posted a modest but positive 0.3% y/y advance on average, while utilities (supply of electricity, gas and heating) plunged by -8.8% y/y to reflect lower consumption and the sector of mining and quarrying lost momentum (-2.9% y/y) amid the steady depletion of oil and gas deposits (a situation that improved after extraction began at the Midia offshore perimeter).

The developments in the energy market, which impacted the utility sector, also hurt specific manufacturing industries such as chemistry (-22% y/y) and metallurgy (-13% y/y). Wood processing and furniture industries also posted negative performances possibly driven by the rising price of wood.

The industry of “motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” posted a negative performance (-0.1% y/y), but this remains puzzling as the automobile producers reported robust double-digit growth rates for the number of cars produced. 

When it comes to the medium-term perspective, light industries are responsible for a large part of the 6.6% industrial contraction in January-November 2022 compared to the same period in 2018.

In fact, this may explain also part of the productivity gain recorded by Romania’s industry on average: the light industries were particularly low value-added and the simple change in the industrial structure resulted in higher average productivity.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Inflation edges down to 16.4% y/y in Romania

EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022

Romania’s Digitail raises €11mn to scale up software for vet clinics

Data

Inflation edges down to 16.4% y/y in Romania

The central bank expects the annual inflation to ease slightly during the first quarter of this year.

Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early

Trade between Russia and China reached a new all-time high in 2022, with a 29.3% increase compared to the previous year, totaling $190.27bn.

Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, up by a quarter m/m

Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on January 12, as the sector continues to make a slow recovery from a collapse following the start of the war in February.

Inflation eases in Moldova to close to 30% y/y in December

Inflation reined in partly thanks to the gas-for-electricity deal reached by the authorities in Chisinau with separatist Transnistria.

40% of Romanian employees to leave their jobs unless they get paid more

The average wage in Romania dropped by a real 2% y/y as of October as annual inflation hit 16%.

Inflation edges down to 16.4% y/y in Romania
4 hours ago
Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early
2 days ago
Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, up by a quarter m/m
3 days ago
Inflation eases in Moldova to close to 30% y/y in December
4 days ago
40% of Romanian employees to leave their jobs unless they get paid more
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    3 days ago
  3. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    3 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin has lost this winter gas battle, but another energy crisis is ahead
    4 days ago
  5. Russian paramilitary group Wagner reportedly opens 'cultural centre' in Belgrade
    1 month ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    11 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    14 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    7 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    14 days ago
  5. Russian paramilitary group Wagner reportedly opens 'cultural centre' in Belgrade
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss