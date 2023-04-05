Industrial prices lose momentum for sixth consecutive month in Romania

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 5, 2023

Industrial price inflation decreased in Romania for the sixth month in a row, to 21.6% y/y, in February, the statistics office INS announced.

The figure is still among the highest in Europe, but there are indications that the pressure on consumer prices is diminishing.

Furthermore, compared to January, industrial prices dropped by 0.29% m/m.

On the domestic market, where the energy prices hold a comparatively larger share, industrial prices increased by 27.5% y/y while for the goods traded abroad the prices increased by only 8.35% y/y.

The prices of intermediary goods, the most relevant indicator for the future development of consumer prices, eased to 9.3% y/y in February from 13.9% y/y in January and 16.3% y/y in December.

