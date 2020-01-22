Hydrogen-powered drone developed in Hungary

What is being touted as the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered aircraft that could be made suitable for carrying passengers has been unveiled at Jakabszállás airport in central Hungary.

The Hungarian-American development was presented at an event attended by Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, who told a news conference that the government regards the aerospace industry as a key sector. Whereas automotive is the Hungarian economy’s flagship industry, investments in recent years are putting aerospace in a stronger position, he added.

He noted that the government has the hydrogen economy as a separate chapter in its recently unveiled energy and climate strategy, alongside AI, industry 4.0 and 5G.

The sleek Skai vehicle has six horizontal rotors and a range of 300 miles. The hydrogen-powered flying vehicle was first presented in May in Los Angeles. US-based Alaka'i Technologies CEO Steve Hanvey then said the company foresees producing more than 10,000 vehicles a year. When asked about the price, he said it approaches that of a luxury car. The vehicle could be used for passenger transport, the delivery of emergency medical transport or for cargo delivery, depending on the configurations.

Hungary-based Genevation Aircraft is supporting the Alaka’i development technically.