Hydrogen-powered drone developed in Hungary
Minister of Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics examines the futuristic air taxi Skai closely
By Tamas Szilagyi in Budapest January 22, 2020

What is being touted as the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered aircraft that could be made suitable for carrying passengers has been unveiled at Jakabszállás airport in central Hungary.

The Hungarian-American development was presented at an event attended by Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, who told a news conference that the government regards the aerospace industry as a key sector. Whereas automotive is the Hungarian economy’s flagship industry, investments in recent years are putting aerospace in a stronger position, he added.

He noted that the government has the hydrogen economy as a separate chapter in its recently unveiled energy and climate strategy, alongside AI, industry 4.0 and 5G.

The sleek Skai vehicle has six horizontal rotors and a range of 300 miles. The hydrogen-powered flying vehicle was first presented in May in Los Angeles. US-based Alaka'i Technologies CEO Steve Hanvey then said the company foresees producing more than 10,000 vehicles a year. When asked about the price, he said it approaches that of a luxury car. The vehicle could be used for passenger transport, the delivery of emergency medical transport or for cargo delivery, depending on the configurations.

Hungary-based Genevation Aircraft is supporting the Alaka’i development technically. 

