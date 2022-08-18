Hungary’s economy pulls off robust growth in Q2, but outlook clouded

Hungary’s economy pulls off robust growth in Q2, but outlook clouded
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2022

Hungary’s economy expanded 6.5% y/y in Q2 (chart) according to both adjusted and raw data, slowing down from 8.2% in the previous quarter, well above the EU average and beating analysts’ expectations, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said in a first reading on August 17. Higher wages and pre-election fiscal transfers boosted domestic consumption and supported the performance of market services, jumping from a low base.

Compared to the previous quarter, the economy grew 1.1% and output was 7.3% higher in the first half on an annual basis.

KSH said all branches of the national economy contributed to headline growth, except for the farm sector, which is hit by draught. Growth was supported especially by industry, particularly food and drink production and electrical equipment manufacturing, and by market services. Detailed figures will be released on September 1.

"Industry, trade, tourism, the financial and ICT sectors performed well", Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a note.

 

Q2 GDP growth beat expectations and was among the highest in the European Union on a quarterly and annual basis, Magyar Bankholding chief analyst Gergely Suppan said.

Monthly industrial output data already showed the resilience of Hungarian manufacturers as supply chain tensions continued, while higher wages and fiscal transfers boosted domestic consumption, supporting the performance of services, according to Erste Bank, which put growth at 5.5%.

Looking ahead, the short-term outlook is rather gloomy as increased energy and raw material prices and supply chains problems are weighing on the outlook for industrial exports, it added.

Hungarian analysts expect this year's expansion to be between 5-6%, which assumes that output in Q3 and Q4 growth will be flat or could even slip to negative territory.

Protracted double-digit inflation and tightening of monetary policy will curb investments and the partial phase-out of retail energy subsidies will cut back consumer spending in the second half, according to analysts. The slowdown in retail sales and construction in June are flashing signals of decelerating growth.

In a recent interview, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government’s main task is to ensure that Hungary stays out of a looming global economic recession. "This will be quite difficult, not least because Germany, our most important trading partner, is contracting rapidly", he added.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline

Hungary's automotive industry continues to rebound in June

Hungary secures increase in Russian gas supply

Data

Latvian unemployment rate at 6.6% in 2Q

Latvia’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.6% in 2Q of 2022, the Labour Force Survey published on August 16 by the country’s Central Statistical Bureau shows.

Polish economy in much sharper downturn than expected, Q2 GDP data show

Polish GDP expansion slowed down to a seasonally adjusted 4.5% y/y in the second quarter after expanding 9.2% y/y in the preceding three months.

Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development is preparing a revised macroeconomic forecast for 2022, revising the GDP decline to 4.2% from the previously forecast 7.8% contraction -- the mildest forecast yet for this year's contraction.

Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline

Governments in several counties across Emerging Europe have launched pro-natal policies where parents receive financial benefits and tax breaks for having more babies.

Poland’s core inflation index hits 9.3% y/y

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 0.6% in July.

Latvian unemployment rate at 6.6% in 2Q
2 hours ago
Polish economy in much sharper downturn than expected, Q2 GDP data show
2 hours ago
Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade
2 hours ago
Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline
17 hours ago
Poland’s core inflation index hits 9.3% y/y
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    9 days ago
  3. China's CATL to build €7.34bn battery plant in Hungary
    3 days ago
  4. CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
    7 days ago
  5. Government claims three quarters of foreign companies in Russia are still working
    7 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    9 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    9 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    24 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss