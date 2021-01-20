Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage

Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche (right) and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (centre) at the launch of the Kecskemet plant in 2012.
By bne IntelliNews January 20, 2021

Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary will halt production at its Hungary factory for 10 days starting from Wednesday due to the global shortage of computer chips, the company announced on January 19.

The shutdown comes just three days after production resumed at the Kecskemet plant after a month-long winter halt.  Daimler also shut down production in Hungary in the spring for a month due to the pandemic.

In a statement, Daimler said it will continue its shift to the production of electric vehicles. Just before the winter break the company announced a HUF50bn (€139mn) investment to add fully electric vehicles to the production palette. The new pressing plant will start operation next year.

The company established its Hungarian plant in 2012 with a €800mn investment, which was the largest greenfield investment at the time. The plant is operating with 4,700 workers and has produced more than 1mn cars since, including 190,000 in 2019.

Daimler is not the only Hungarian carmaker affected by the supply chain shortage. Audi Hungaria will cut production to one shift starting this week. The temporary shift reductions could affect all plants, but Audi parent Volkswagen is working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible, the company’s communications director told Hungarian media. 

The third major carmaker in Hungary Suzuki reported no disruptions in production. The Japanese carmaker, which has a manufacturing base in Esztergom, is working with its suppliers to keep production continuous, the business daily writes. Due to the pandemic, car parts suppliers, including chipmakers, switched from the car industry to meet strong demand from the consumer electronics sector.

The upswing in demand for vehicles in the fourth quarter has boosted production but as carmakers operate in just-time manufacturing mode, they had run out of stocks. The shortage of computer chips has led to disruptions at all major global carmakers.

The shutdown is bad news for the economy as the automotive industry is a major engine of the economy. The sector accounts for 5% of GDP, a fifth of all exports, and one-third of total industrial output. 

Thanks to significant capacity-building investments in recent years, the vehicle sector and connected sub-sectors have nearly doubled their performance since 2010, with a production value of HUF10 trillion.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden

LONG READ: The oligarch problem

COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020

News

Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home

Anti-corruption blogger and activist Alexei Navalny had hardly been in jail for 24 hours when he dropped a bomb on the Russian public: a two-hour long documentary on his investigation into the corruption network surrounding Vladimir Putin.

Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury

Latest slump means main index TEDPIX has collapsed from more than 2mn points to 1.1mn since August.

Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies

Energy Community secretariat asks national state aid authorities to check compatibility with the EU state aid acquis after report revealed five Western Balkan countries plus Ukraine spent €2bn on coal subsides in 2015-2019.

Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund

The head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund (SPF) Dmytro Sennychenko has warned that oligarch groups are actively trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme by using law enforcement agencies to illegally raid objects slated for sale.

Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019

Multilateral development banks are already increasing the number of products that are offered to investors and redoubling efforts to address the lack of bankable transactions, says new report.

Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
21 hours ago
Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
1 day ago
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
1 day ago
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
1 day ago
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    3 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    7 days ago
  3. Renewables assets change hands in Romania as energy companies look to green future
    15 days ago
  4. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    1 day ago
  5. One of Russia’s biggest wood product companies, Segezha could be Sistema’s next IPO
    5 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    10 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    3 days ago
  3. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    7 days ago
  4. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    15 days ago
  5. Renewables assets change hands in Romania as energy companies look to green future
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss