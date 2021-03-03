Hungarian Q4 growth in GDP revised up to 1.4%

Hungarian Q4 growth in GDP revised up to 1.4%
A popular ruin pub in downtown Budapest closed temporarily due to the restrictions in place since mid-November.
By bne IntelliNews March 3, 2021
Hungary’s GDP rose a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 1.4% in Q4 from the previous three-month period, revised up from 1.1% in the first reading, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said in its second reading of data on March 2. The preliminary data beat forecasts as analysts expected a decline from the third quarter.

Economic output fell 3.6% y/y in Q4, revised from 3.7% in the first release, slowing from 4.6% in Q3, while the calendar-adjusted data showed a 4.1% drop.

The KSH revised the full-year contraction from 5.1% to 5%, below the 6.4% EU average and at the lower end of the government’s revised target.

On the production side, services continued to be the biggest drag, accounting for 3.2pp of the headline decline in Q4. Within services, the logistics sector accounted for 1.1pp of the drop. The farm sector and the construction sector each contributed 0.2pp to the decline, while industry lifted GDP by 0.4pp.

The output of commerce edged up 0.1% in Q4, while the output of commercial accommodations and catering plunged 51.1% as second-wave restrictions came into force. ICT sector output climbed 6.3% and output of the financial and insurance sector grew 3.3%.

On the expenditure side, gross capital formation contributed 2.4pp to the headline decline in GDP and actual final consumption 1.8pp. The trade surplus mitigated the headline drop by 0.6pp. Actual final consumption of households dropped 4.2%, but actual final consumption of government increased 6.2%. Gross fixed capital formation increased 1.2%, but total gross capital formation fell 8.1%.

On a quarterly basis, services fell just 0.1%, while investments picked up 4.4%, bucking a declining trend.

The upward revision of the Q4 data signals that the spillover effect in 2021 may be stronger than previously estimated, ING said in a note.

Given the significant rebound potential, growth could come in at 5.4% in 2021, analyst Peter Virovacz said, adding that the recovery in some sectors may take much longer.

Downside risk include the prolongation of lockdown due to the third wave, other analysts said.  

London-based Capital Economics raised Hungary’s 2021 GDP forecast from 5% to 5.5% after the stronger-than-expected year-end performance of the economy. In a recent rating revision, S&P and Fitch projected  4.6% and 4.9% growth respectively.

The Hungarian economy is more resilient than the EU average and is set to rebound faster than in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga commented.

The government addressed the crisis with tax cuts and investment support schemes and not resorting to austerity measures. With an investment rate of 27.5%, Hungary was among the top ranks in Europe, he added.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Erste Bank net profit halves to €783mn in 2020

Hungarian PM threatens to leave EPP as it prepares to expel Fidesz

Orban chooses to receive Chinese jab to boost trust in non-EU vaccines

Data

North Macedonia’s GDP posts slim contraction of 0.7% y/y in 4Q20

Better performance in Q4 left North Macedonia with a 4.5% GDP contraction for 2020.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows continued deterioration in operating conditions in February

Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI posted 48.5 in February, as the rate of decline eased thanks to an increase in new orders.

Polish PMI rises to the highest point in nearly three years in February

The index’s expansion strengthens the outlook for recovery in Poland’s manufacturing sector in 2021.

Serbia's economy contracted by 1.1% y/y in 4Q20

Serbia had one of the smallest GDP contractions across the emerging Europe region in 2020.

Slovenia reports smaller GDP decline during second wave of pandemic

Fourth quarter slowdown was significantly lower than during the first wave of the pandemic, despite worse epidemiological data.

North Macedonia’s GDP posts slim contraction of 0.7% y/y in 4Q20
2 hours ago
Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows continued deterioration in operating conditions in February
1 day ago
Polish PMI rises to the highest point in nearly three years in February
1 day ago
Serbia's economy contracted by 1.1% y/y in 4Q20
1 day ago
Slovenia reports smaller GDP decline during second wave of pandemic
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    6 days ago
  3. Amnesty International rescinds Alexey Navalny’s prisoner of conscience status due to past “hate speech” comments
    7 days ago
  4. Russia's paper and pulp company Segezha is tapping Russia's "green gold"
    4 days ago
  5. Belarus' Tikhanovskaya calls for mass protests to restart on March 25
    2 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    6 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    14 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    24 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    13 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss