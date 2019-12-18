How economic growth in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan masks the plight of their poorest

How economic growth in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan masks the plight of their poorest
Job creation (and wage growth) is very low in both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which both have oversized public sectors. In 2017 a World Bank report said that only 13% of jobs in Tajikistan were in the crowded out formal private sector.
By Sam Bhutia for Eurasianet December 18, 2019

Central Asian leaders like to point to economic growth rates as confirmation of their sage rule. And while the region’s GDP growth has been impressive in recent years, this figure does not tell the whole story. As an aggregate measure of total output, GDP does not account for how equitable development is; or how effective economic growth is in lifting the vulnerable out of poverty.

A look at poverty rates in the region’s two poorest countries, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan—where growth since 2000 has averaged just under 5% and about 7.7%, respectively—hammers home this reality. According to the Asian Development Bank, almost 30% of Tajikistan’s population was living below the national poverty line in 2017. The figure is slightly lower, 25.6%, in Kyrgyzstan. By comparison, Nepal, which has a similar economic and geographic structure, and a similarly high dependence on remittances, had comparable poverty levels a decade ago.

Yes, poverty in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has declined. According to the World Bank, poverty rates fell by an average of 7 percentage points annually between 2002 and 2009 in both countries. But since 2009 the reduction in poverty rates has decelerated. According to the World Bank’s calculations, the poverty rate has pretty much remained unchanged in Kyrgyzstan since 2009, while it has only fallen by 1 percentage point each year in Tajikistan.

So why has poverty reduction stagnated while both economies grow at a fairly robust pace?

One part of the answer can be found in the lack of job creation and anaemic wage growth. New and better jobs are some of the most effective means to reduce poverty. Dushanbe and Bishkek have both struggled at this; collectively, millions of their citizens are forced to seek work in Russia.

In Tajikistan, despite 7.2% annual economic growth between 2003 and 2013, employment only rose by 2.1% annually in that same period. Nominal wage growth in Kyrgyzstan has declined sharply over the past decade: official data show that wage growth has fallen from around 17% in 2010 to 4.8% in 2018. Even in real terms (accounting for lower inflation over the past few years), this still translates into slowing wage growth.

One reason job creation (and wage growth) is so low in both countries is the oversized public sector, which tends to crowd out the formal private sector. A 2017 World Bank report said that only 13% of jobs in Tajikistan were in the formal private sector. In addition, corruption and all-around abysmal business environments in both countries means that potential entrepreneurs face high barriers to entry and high operating risks. Dushanbe is focused on building the tallest dam in the world. That’s doing little for Tajikistan’s poorest.

This article first appeared on Eurasianet. Sam Bhutia is an economist specialising in the former Soviet Union.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia accounts for 97% of the trade in the EEU

Central Asia’s electricity network – underpowered and fragmented

The Eurasian Union meets Velvet Revolution in Armenia

Features

The CEE real estate bubble that wasn’t

Fears that a bubble was growing in the Central European real estate sector appear to have been averted, as growth in residential property prices has started to slow across much of the region.

TURKEY INSIGHT: Lira back under pressure as Erdogan’s geopolitical woes mount and economic recovery looks strained

It may only be Donald Trump’s refusal so far to hit Ankara with sanctions that is keeping Turkish markets more or less on the rails.

Europe's nuclear power debate heats up as climate emergency grows closer

The new European Commission has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 to avoid a climate disaster, but the target is controversial as the only way to get there is to ramp up the role nuclear power plays in producing Europe’s electricity.

Russia’s banking sector remains healthy in 10M19 but corporate lending is flat and retail lending is slowing

Russia’s banking sector remains profitable and healthy, but corporate lending is sluggish as big companies are unwilling to borrow, while the regulator is stamping on the fast growth of retail loans over the first ten months of this year Fitch Rating

CEE monthly bond wrap: Central Europe actively issuing bonds in November, but Eastern Europe subdued

Central and Southeast Europe were actively issuing bonds in November, whereas the bond markets further east were subdued, according to the latest data from CBonds.

The CEE real estate bubble that wasn’t
13 hours ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: Lira back under pressure as Erdogan’s geopolitical woes mount and economic recovery looks strained
9 hours ago
Europe's nuclear power debate heats up as climate emergency grows closer
8 days ago
Russia’s banking sector remains healthy in 10M19 but corporate lending is flat and retail lending is slowing
5 days ago
CEE monthly bond wrap: Central Europe actively issuing bonds in November, but Eastern Europe subdued
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia, Ukraine strike preliminary gas transit deal
    3 days ago
  2. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Tempo of Belarus and Russia’s integration talks rises but matters remain delicately poised
    4 days ago
  4. Singer Miroslav Skoro has a real chance of taking the Croatian presidency
    6 days ago
  5. Poland is ready if Russia cuts gas transit to the EU across Ukraine this winter
    6 days ago
  1. Russia to launch world's cheapest e-car Zetta in 2020
    23 days ago
  2. Norilsk Nickel target price upped by a quarter as climate crisis to send the cost of nickel and palladium soaring from 2020
    1 month ago
  3. Build build build: Russia’s national projects get underway
    27 days ago
  4. Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions 2020
    15 days ago
  5. Rosatom rolls out the small modular reactor: a mini-nuclear power station to solve some big problems
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss