Household borrowing drives loan growth in Moldova

Household borrowing drives loan growth in Moldova
By bne IntelliNews May 26, 2021

The volume of bank loans in Moldova, defined as net banking system claims, increased by 13.6% y/y to MDL51.0bn (€2.37bn) at the end of April.

Dollarisation has diminished over the past five years, as the lending to households (predominantly in local currency) gained momentum, while corporate lending lags behind. The pattern illustrates the banking system’s advance in terms of reforms (regulatory supervision, ownership) compared to the real sector that needs massive reforms particularly in terms of privatisation. Major banks having transparent ownership after the 2015 crisis resulted in more adequate strategies, while the potential of the private real sector remains limited.

Out of total loans, 65% were expressed in local currency, up from 56% five years earlier.

The share of loans to households (banks’ claims against residential segment, more precisely) accounted in April 2021 for 37.5% of the total loans — more than twice as much as five years earlier (17.3%). Corporate lending remains dominant, yet it is gradually losing ground.

Even amid active lending over the past 12 months, households increased their exposure to banks faster than the private corporate sector. Overall, the stock of local currency loans rose by 17.2% y/y (to €1.54bn), which is an annual advance significantly above past five year’s annual average rise of 7.2%.

Thus, over the past 12 months as of April this year, the stock of loans expressed in local currency against private companies increased by15.3% y/y to MDL13.4bn (€622mn) while the local currency loans to households surged by 21.8% y/y to MDL 18.6% (€862mn).

When it comes to foreign currency lending, however, the corporate segment dominates: it accounts for 92% of such loans, which are typically not extended to households. Forex lending to private sector expanded by 8.2% y/y (in local currency). But, notably, over the past five years, the stock of such loans has contracted on average by 0.3% per annum.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tajikistan: Long-struggling banks finally liquidated

Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo

EBRD agrees to extend up to $100mn in senior unsecured loan to National Bank of Egypt

Data

Consumer prices up 0.9% y/y in Bosnia in April

Transport prices shot up by 5.8% y/y in April reflecting the low base effect from the lockdown month of April 2020.

Ukraine’s industrial output soared in April by 13.0% y/y as the pandemic low base effects kicked in

Ukraine’s industrial output exploded in April, increasing by 13.0% y/y from a 2.1% y/y growth in March largely thanks to the low base effect from the pandemic, the State Statistics Service reported on May 24.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stages recovery in April and May, shopping only 10% below 2019 levels

Russia’s Watcom shopping index, which measures foot traffic in Moscow’s largest malls, started to show a stronger recovery between the middle of April and the middle of May, and is approaching levels not seen since 2019.

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator continues to grow

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator improved for the sixth consecutive month, increasing by 6.2 percentage points above April value.

Foreign transfers to Moldovan households up 25% during pandemic

Transfers from abroad to Moldovan households soared to $1.63bn in the 12 months ending April 2021.

Consumer prices up 0.9% y/y in Bosnia in April
1 hour ago
Ukraine’s industrial output soared in April by 13.0% y/y as the pandemic low base effects kicked in
8 hours ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index stages recovery in April and May, shopping only 10% below 2019 levels
8 hours ago
Slovenia’s sentiment indicator continues to grow
15 hours ago
Foreign transfers to Moldovan households up 25% during pandemic
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    3 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    6 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    16 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    2 days ago
  5. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    1 month ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    13 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    21 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    3 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    16 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss