HOLD DATACRUNCH: Inflation surges across Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Caucuses

ED: This article is from the series DATACRUNCH that digs into details of macroeconomic and sectorial trends. It draws on bne IntelliNews’ premium PRO news service and bne IntelliNews’ monthly country reports (see a sample here). If you are interested in these trends then sign up for a trial to PRO here. If you would like to see this month’s Russia country report or would like more information then email sales@intellinews.com.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union inflation been falling and dropped to post-Soviet lows in the last two years. Now it’s back. The double whammy of a global pandemic and the oil price shock saw economic growth collapse and currencies across the region devalued. Now the crisis is receding inflation is surging. But what exactly is causing prices to rise and will it get worse?

The good news is that economists say inflationary pressures probably peaked in April and it should start to fall once spring arrives. The bad news is higher inflation will probably persist for the rest of this year and into 2022. But just how fast the recovery will be will vary widely depending on how competitive each market is or how exposed a country is to things like commodity and agricultural production.

Why is inflation rising?

Food:

Rising food prices is one of the main drivers of inflation and is having a bigger impact than anything else. Grain is the most important of the food categories as in addition to producing key products like bread and pasta, the price of grain also affects the price of meat as pigs and chickens are fed on grain. Price rises in grains sends the prices of a whole class of agricultural goods up.

The rise in grain prices has been made worse after Russia introduced restrictions on the export of grain to try and keep its own prices of grain, bread and flour down at home. As Turkey and Egypt have been buying more grain than usual, removing substantial amount of Russian grain from the international market has only made inflation worse for everyone else.

Food imports:

Food prices rises spread quickly to other countries thanks to trade. The upshot is the local prices for food are increasingly tied to the international price. A devaluation of the local currency leads almost immediately to rising food prices.

Sugar can be made cheaply in Ukraine, but after devaluation the profit producers make in dollar terms fall. As they can export it and make more money they raise domestic prices to the international level to keep both their market share and their profits at the same level. As a result sugar prices last year soared 75% in some countries and this applies to whole range of food products. The situation was made worse last year after China had to slaughter most of its pigs.

“China has had several bouts of African swine fever and they have had to kill most of their own pigs. Chinese demand for pork has gone shooting up and that spills over in the close substitute meats like poultry and beef,” says Ikka Korhonen, the head of Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT). “Food inflation is very contagious as its an international business these days.”

Devaluation:

The currencies of the big commodity exporters in the region – Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – were obvious hurt by the collapse of oil prices last year, which fell below $25 to the barrel in April dragging their currencies down with the tumbling prices.

But it can take up to six months for the affect of a devaluation to make itself felt. If a department store as imported a lot of Italian shoes then it has to put up the prices if it wants to get enough money to buy some more. However, this happens slowly as if it puts prices up faster than its competitors it will lose market share. As the shoes are already paid for and it has several months of inventory shopkeepers will put prices up slowly and may even try and win new customers by increasing prices more slowly than its rivals, but sacrifice some of their profit margin in the hope of selling bigger volumes of shoes.

The more competitive the market, the slower the prices rise are, and in a market where there is only one shoe store the owner is free to pass the increased costs on to the consumer immediately.

Contagion:

The EBRD describes Russia as a “node” country in Eastern Europe and Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan play a similar role in Central Asia and the Caucuses respectively.

If the ruble, tenge or manat collapses then that quickly affects the currencies of the surrounding countries after the raw material exporters cut imports and send migrant workers home.

Trade is the most important conduit for contagion. When a crisis hits most economies immediately stop buying the most expensive imports. That reduces revenues for the trade partners and their currencies weaken as a result.

Remittances is another contagion channel. The money migrant workers send back home runs into billions of dollars a year. Over half of Tajikistan’s GDP and a significant portion of Albania’s income is remittances. A quarter of Ukraine’s work forces is now in Poland and slightly more are in Russia, sending home over $10bn a year or just under 10% of GDP.

The pandemic hit remittances a double whammy too as travel restrictions made it impossible to leave home and at the same time the wages in the host country are worth less in dollar terms (remittances are almost always sent as dollars) so many decided not to leave at all. On top of all this the slowing economies also meant a lot of migrants were sacked so there are fewer jobs.

Finally during crises most companies suspend their investment plans which also means less foreign direct investment (FDI) coming into the country but in most of the CEE this is less of a problem than trade and remittances.

Is there anything the government can do?

Central banks are fairly powerless to fight this kind of inflation. Classically prices go up when too much cash in circulation is chasing too few goods. Central banks then increase interest rates to encourage people to save more or companies to borrow less thus removing cash from circulation and prices come down.

However, increasing interest rates has no effect on grain shortages, the cost of cabbage, or the amount of money in a Tajik labourer earns in Moscow and so it can only affect inflation at the margins.

Several government’s have tried to impose administrative restrictions to control prices, but really the only thing they can do is help the most vulnerable with targeted social support programmes and wait for the economy to rebalance. And it will: as prices rise producers are encourage to expand production to meet the increased supply. In several countries in the region manufacturing and industrial production is already growing fast and Russian corporates made more profit in March than at any time in the last five years.

Winners and losers

The World Bank forecasts a strong rebound this year and 6% global growth as countries begin to recover. But just how fast each individual country recovers will depend a lot on the details of that economy.

The three countries of Eastern Europe have vey similar stories, as their economies remained closely linked. Both Russia and Ukraine had crushed inflation almost completely in 2019 bring the rates down to post-Soviet record lows in at about 2% -- on a par with a western developed market.

Both experienced a surge in inflation in the first quarter and both their central banks decided very quickly to start hiking interest rates aggressively in March and again in April, ending six years of easing policy. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has the tougher job as the economy is less sophisticated and the inflation surge is much stronger.

The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) cancelled its March rate setting meeting entirely and has been ignoring the problem, but started hiking rates in April. With inflation already over 8% in the midst of the worst political crisis in two decades the outlook is poor.

In Central Asia Kazakhstan has been one of the winners as it has managed to contain inflation quickly although it remains a little on the high side. Inflation was 5.6% at the start of 2020 and peaked at 7.5% in December. Firm action by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has brought the rate down quickly but it remains at a still elevated 7% in March.

Kyrgyzstan has been one of the big losers with inflation surging 10 whole percentage points and is now a problem at over 10%. Inflation rates took off almost immediately after the pandemic broke out is now stuck a high levels, undoing all the gains made in 2019 when inflation was around 3%.

Tajikistan saw inflation fall heavily during last summer as the economy slowed, but prices took off in October as inflation surged across the region to end the year at 10% where they remain stuck.

Oil producer Azerbaijan is vulnerable to oil price shocks, but is maybe the most successful of all the countries in the region at keeping inflation stable, below 4%. Inflation started 2020 at only 2.7% and prices barely changed throughout the crisis year. As the pandemic begins to recede march saw a very mild increase to only 3.9%.

Georgia was doing very well in its fight against inflation having brought the rate down to between 4% and 5% in 2019, but from December that year inflation began to surge to 7%. As 2020 got under way the lockdown caused prices to tumble in the first quarter due to low demand and consumption. Inflation dropped to a low of 2.4% December 2020. But as the restrictions were eased this year the release of the pent up demand saw inflation spike to 7.2% and the central bank will have its work cut out for it to bring inflation back under control.

Moldova seems to have escaped almost entirely from the regional inflation surge. It ended 2019 with its highest rate of inflation in several years at 7.5% as the crisis crushed the economic activity by December 2020 inflation was a mere 0.4%. As this year gets under way it seems that Moldova is not enjoying any sort of economic bounce back and has its economy remains moribund inflation rose only marginally in March to 1.5%.