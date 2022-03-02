Headline PMI suggests Kazakh manufacturing sector shows signs of recovery

Headline PMI suggests Kazakh manufacturing sector shows signs of recovery
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty March 2, 2022

The Kazakh manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery in February, following the state of emergency that impacted operations in the previous month, according to the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit released on March 1.

The index posted 50.1 in February, up from the 43.8 recorded in January. The headline Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure measure of manufacturing performance. Any figure below 50.0 represents a deterioration.

Production rebounded as a number of firms reported that volumes returned to normal, while new orders were broadly stable with confidence hitting a 10-month high.

Employment and purchasing activity continued to decline, but at softer rates, whereas supplier performance deteriorated to the least extent in 27 months, with the survey showing some signs of improvement in logistics.

"The expected rebound in manufacturing production following the end of the state of emergency materialised in February as firms got back to normal. Manufacturers will now be hoping to kick on from here, seeing new orders expand to keep fuelling rising production,” Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said.

"There was also some good news at last on the supply-chain front amid reports of improving logistics, though delays from China still resulted in longer lead times overall,” he added. "Looking ahead, businesses are increasingly confident in the outlook, though this is largely dependent on economic conditions remaining stable as the year progresses."

The headline PMI reading was at its highest in four months, but still signalled broadly unchanged business conditions overall.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Profile: The Ukrainian-born “Kremlin consigliere” with Putin’s ear

An anti-Erdogan blueprint: Turkey has just been given reason to hope

Gas, electricity outages weigh on Turkey’s February manufacturing headline PMI

Data

Russia's manufacturing PMI on decline in February ahead of Ukraine invasion

Russia's goods manufacturers indicated a renewed decline in the health of the sector in February 2022, according to the latest release of the Purchasing Managers Index compiled by IHS Markit.

Gas, electricity outages weigh on Turkey’s February manufacturing headline PMI

Cost increases remained sharp midway through 1Q, though inflation increases in industry may have peaked around turn of year, says IHS Markit.

Polish GDP grows 7.6% in Q4 but war in Ukraine upends outlook for 2022

Rising inflation will eat into real wages and impede household consumption, while exports to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus could suffer from the war.

Ukraine’s hryvnia plummets as Russia invades

The value of Ukraine’s hryvnia to the dollar plummeted as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24, falling to just under UAH30 to the dollar.

Southeast Europe’s markets plunge on news of Ukraine invasion

Stock prices plunged across Southeast Europe on February 24 as news broke of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of the morning.

Russia's manufacturing PMI on decline in February ahead of Ukraine invasion
2 hours ago
Gas, electricity outages weigh on Turkey’s February manufacturing headline PMI
12 hours ago
Polish GDP grows 7.6% in Q4 but war in Ukraine upends outlook for 2022
1 day ago
Ukraine’s hryvnia plummets as Russia invades
5 days ago
Southeast Europe’s markets plunge on news of Ukraine invasion
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    5 days ago
  2. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    2 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Countdown for Serbia to choose between Russia and the West
    4 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    5 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    21 days ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss