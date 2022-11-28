Growth of North Macedonia’s PPI slows further to 22.3% y/y in October

Growth of North Macedonia’s PPI slows further to 22.3% y/y in October
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 28, 2022

North Macedonia’s domestic industrial producer price index (PPI) jumped by an annual 22.3% in October, decelerating from a 24.9% y/y increase in the previous month (chart), statistics office data indicated on November 28.

The annual growth was driven mostly by the increase in PPI in the manufacturing sector. The PPI has started to grow rapidly since February 2021. It has started to show signs of slowdown in September 2022. In the meantime, the country's average annual inflation accelerated up to 19.8% in October.

On a monthly basis, industrial producer index ticked up by 0.6% in October, after edging up 0.4% in the previous month.

Producer prices in utilities increased the most, by an annual 33.2% in October.

Prices in the key manufacturing sector grew by 21.1% y/y, while mining sector prices rose by 3.2% y/y.

In the first ten months the PPI was higher by 22.2%.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows

Poland’s Q3 GDP growth revised upwards to 4.5% y/y amidst sharp decline in consumption and investment

Hungary braces for further conditionality terms for release of €13.3bn in EU funds

Data

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows

The reading is the first y/y easing of the index since June 2021.

Poland’s Q3 GDP growth revised upwards to 4.5% y/y amidst sharp decline in consumption and investment

Sharp slowdowns in the expansion of private consumption and investment lead to growth easing from 5.6% in Q2.

Kazakh retail sales up by 1.4% y/y in Jan-Oct

Kazakh retail sales rose by 1.4% y/y in January-October, registering a value of Kazakhstani tenge KZT12.09tn ($25.8bn), according to data published by Kazakhstan's State Statistics Committee.

39.8% of Bulgarians have difficulty making ends meet, Eurostat survey shows

Bulgarians are more likely to be struggling with rising living costs than their peers in other EU countries.

Ukraine liberates 74,000 square kilometres since Russia’s invasion

After the Russian military withdrew to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, the residents of the region that had been under Russian rule for eight months celebrated their liberation by Ukrainian troops, reports Statista.

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows
1 hour ago
Poland’s Q3 GDP growth revised upwards to 4.5% y/y amidst sharp decline in consumption and investment
14 hours ago
Kazakh retail sales up by 1.4% y/y in Jan-Oct
1 day ago
39.8% of Bulgarians have difficulty making ends meet, Eurostat survey shows
2 days ago
Ukraine liberates 74,000 square kilometres since Russia’s invasion
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    6 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    6 days ago
  4. Swedish funds have billions of euros of investor money frozen in Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    29 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 month ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss