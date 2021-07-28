Georgia may be most homophobic country in Europe data suggests

Georgia may be most homophobic country in Europe data suggests
Scene from protests that took place in Tbilisi in 2013. Gay rights activists were pursued and beaten after thousands of protesters opposing homosexuality broke through a police cordon.
By Neil Hauer in Yerevan July 28, 2021

On July 5, a homophobic riot took place in Tbilisi. While the riot was a tragedy, it also reflected the contention that Georgia is the most homophobic European country, a conclusion for which data is available from the International Social Survey programme (ISSP) survey

Given the participation of priests in the riot, one might expect more religious people to be more homophobic. However, the data suggests that homophobia is prevalent throughout Georgian society and how important religion is in someone’s life is not correlated with homophobic attitudes. 

The ISSP survey asked respondents in 33 countries, mainly in Europe, whether sexual relations between two adults of the same sex were always wrong. In Georgia, 84% said they were always wrong, compared with an average of only 37% among all the surveyed countries. 

The second most homophobic country in the survey results was Turkey, with 80% of the public there reporting that same-sex sexual relations were always wrong. By comparison, only 69% of Russians said the same. In Hungary, which the European Union is currently suing for passing homophobic legislation, roughly half as many (45%) people said they were always wrong. Georgia’s South Caucasus neighbours Armenia and Azerbaijan were not part of the survey.

The responses seen in the gathered data also vary by age and sex. Young people tended to be less homophobic than older people and women tended to be more homophobic than men, with the exception of men and women in the 35–54 age range, who were equally homophobic. 

The active role played by priests in the recent riots in Georgia was perhaps unsurprising given that priests also engaged in violence in the homophobic riots that hit the country's 2013 International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia. Furthermore, the church in Georgia established the ‘Day of Family Purity’ in the years following the 2013 riots to prevent events marking the international day from being held. 

In this regard, the data tends to suggest that Orthodox Christian countries are more homophobic than others. The only exception to this pattern was that the one Muslim country in the dataset, Turkey, was more homophobic than Orthodox countries on average. 

While Orthodox countries appeared to be more homophobic overall than countries where other religions predominate, how strongly someone evaluates the importance of religion in their lives was not correlated with whether or not they held a homophobic view. This suggests that religious belief is not necessarily the issue; rather, that generalised homophobia in society is.

A conclusion is thus that the riots seen on July 5 underlined that Georgia has a problem with homophobia, to put it mildly. The data suggests the problem is among the worst in Europe. Yet, while the church instigated violence, individual religiosity does not appear to be the culprit in whether or not someone is homophobic. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgian e-commerce market more than tripled in 2020 report says

Georgia’s banks boast biggest profits ever in June

Georgia’s June domestic exports expand 18.5% versus two years ago

News

Romania’s historic Rosia Montana mining site added to UNESCO world heritage list

Canadian mining company Gabriel Resources, which has a mining licence for Rosia Montana, sued the Romanian government after it asked for the area to be added to the UNESCO world heritage list.

Montenegrin state withdraws deposits from bank dubbed president’s ‘personal ATM’

Montenegro’s state-owned companies have withdrawn deposits worth €13.1mn from local Prva Banka.

Tajik president’s 'nephews severely beat health minister after mother's COVID-19 death'

Unconfirmed reporting says that many of Emomali Rahmon’s relatives have been hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms in recent weeks.

Thousands protest over spyware scandal as Hungary's Fidesz boycotts national security committee

Viktor Orban's government has refused to deny accusations that it used Israeli spyware to watch journalists and political opponents.

​Moldova’s president opens new parliament session announcing ‘zero tolerance for corruption’

As her PAS party prepares to form a new government, President Sandu says it will have to "find urgent solutions to a multitude of problems".

Romania’s historic Rosia Montana mining site added to UNESCO world heritage list
3 hours ago
Montenegrin state withdraws deposits from bank dubbed president’s ‘personal ATM’
13 hours ago
Tajik president’s 'nephews severely beat health minister after mother's COVID-19 death'
1 day ago
Thousands protest over spyware scandal as Hungary's Fidesz boycotts national security committee
1 day ago
​Moldova’s president opens new parliament session announcing ‘zero tolerance for corruption’
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    5 days ago
  2. Iran protests spread to Tehran and Tabriz
    1 day ago
  3. COMMENT: Why has China’s foreign minister spent three days in Damascus? Probably not having trade discussions
    2 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave
    19 days ago
  5. North Macedonia expects cannabis cultivation to boost GDP by €250mn a year
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    23 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    20 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    29 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    14 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss