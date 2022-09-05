Gazprom and Hungary agree on additional gas deliveries for winter

Hungary has been in talk with Moscow in the summer to obtain an additional 700 mcm of gas above the 4.5 bcm level. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 5, 2022

Hungary and Russia’s gas giant Gazprom have signed an agreement that will guarantee the delivery of up to 5.8 mcm gas per day to Hungary in September and October above the volume stipulated in the country's long-term contract signed in October, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Gazprom delivered an extra 2.6 mcm of gas per day in August on top of its 15-year contract with the Russian gas giant, which guarantees the annual supply of 4.5 bcm of gas through Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine.

Hungary has been in talk with Moscow in the summer to obtain an additional 700 mcm of gas above the 4.5 bcm level.

Hungary has opposed proposals for EU sanctions on Russian gas as well as calls for a voluntary 15% cuts in member states’ gas demand until the end of March next year. The government has blamed EU sanctions for the soaring energy prices in Europe.

It has gone against the rest of the bloc by continuing to deepen its reliance on Russia.  Viktor Orban's regime has boasted about how its good relations with Russia has given it favourable prices for gas and will enable it to ride out the current energy crisis. However, it has not revealed the cost of its gas deals with Russia, with an opposition website claiming that the price is above the market rate.

The Hungarian government has also been forced to end its freeze of domestic tariffs, one of its signature economic policies. Three months after his landslide April election victory, the Orban government was forced to give up on its key policy as the budget gap widened and the forint weakened to historic lows.

Due to Hungary’s geography, being a landlocked country, "it is physically impossible to ensure Hungary's energy supply without using and taking into account Russian gas sources", Szijjarto said.

The additional volumes contribute to the safety of Hungary's energy supply, Szijjarto said, adding that there will be sufficient gas in Hungary. Reserves in Hungary's gas storage facilities have exceeded 36.5% of annual average consumption, compared to the EU average of 21.5%. Gas reserves stood at 61.3% of the total capacity of 6.33 bcm last week.

Russia's Gazprom accounts for around 90% of Hungary's gas imports under a 15-year contract signed in October last year that guarantees at least 4.5 bcm of annual supply.

 

 

 

Russia's indefinite closure of Nord Stream 1 triggers another price spike

Czech far right and far left rally to protest against energy crisis

How much Azeri gas can head to Europe?

News

Russia's indefinite closure of Nord Stream 1 triggers another price spike

Natural gas prices surged after Russia halted its biggest pipeline to Europe indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.

Czech far right and far left rally to protest against energy crisis

Protesters criticised the country's centre-right government for not doing enough to help ordinary people, as well as for aiding Ukrainians at their expense.

Montenegro’s fragmented former ruling majority to join forces again

Pro-Russian Democratic Front is the biggest of the 20 small parties that plan to back the country's next government.

How much Azeri gas can head to Europe?

Europe has approached Azerbaijan as a source of additional gas to eliminate more Russian imports. But how much extra gas the country may provide, beyond the 10 bcm per year it is already sending, will depend on exploration results and Turkish assent.

The G7 announces an oil cap price sanctions scheme, but will it work?

G7 finance ministers agreed on September 2 to impose an oil price cap on the Russian oil trade starting December 5 that is supposed to reduce the revenue the Kremlin earns from its exports but gave few details of how the scheme will work.

Russia's indefinite closure of Nord Stream 1 triggers another price spike
3 hours ago
Czech far right and far left rally to protest against energy crisis
5 hours ago
Montenegro’s fragmented former ruling majority to join forces again
19 hours ago
How much Azeri gas can head to Europe?
20 hours ago
The G7 announces an oil cap price sanctions scheme, but will it work?
21 hours ago

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    5 days ago
  2. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    3 days ago
  3. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    7 days ago
  4. Iran delivers Ukraine ‘peace initiative’ to Russia from unnamed European leader
    4 days ago
  5. Poland and Baltic states threaten to impose unilateral ban on Russian tourists
    5 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    24 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    28 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    27 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    18 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    15 days ago

Reports

