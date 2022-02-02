Funeral home of Vilnius Archdiocese suspected of switching coffins before cremations

A funeral home under the management of the Curia of the Archdiocese of Vilnius has reportedly been caught red-handed selling recycled coffins.

The undertaker has reportedly been swapping the coffins before the cremation for years, moving the deceased from the €1,000-worth ones into cheap cardboard ones costing a mere €16.

The switch and the cremation would take place in Poland, and the expensive coffins would then be swiftly transported to Lithuania and resold for the initial price, LRT.lt, the website of the Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT, reported.

Some of the employers of the funeral company admitted they were compelled to do the disgusting job of cleaning up the used coffins. Furthermore, they said they were forced by the company heads to keep their eyes closed on what was happening.

It is estimated “Laidojim paslaugu centras”, the funeral home, has raked in at least €45,000 from the macabre practice. The Vilnius Archdiocese is the sole shareholder of the company.

The Vilnius police have launched an investigation.