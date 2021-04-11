FPRI BMB Ukraine: Turning up the heat in the Donbas and Crimea

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Turning up the heat in the Donbas and Crimea
Russia has set up a military camp in Voronezh near the Ukrainian border where troops are camped out and Iskander short range missiles have been deployed, but most experts doubt any invasion is imminent
By FPRI BMB Ukraine April 11, 2021

For the past couple of weeks, videos have flooded social media showing convoys of Russian military trucks, trains full of tanks, and hordes of helicopters heading toward Ukraine. The question everyone’s asking is: is Russia going to invade Ukraine?

The Background

BMB Ukraine has covered this issue in depth in its past few newsletters, but for those who need a quick catchup, here’s some background. In July 2020, Russia and Ukraine brokered a ceasefire in the Donbas. The cessation of hostilities largely held through the end of last year. From July to December, just four Ukrainian soldiers died. However, the agreement broke down earlier this year and fighting has been escalating in the Donbas since. Twenty-five Ukrainian service members have died since the beginning of 2021, with many deaths occurring in just the last two weeks. On April 3, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recorded over 1,400 ceasefire violations, a marked increase from the nearly 600 violations recorded the day prior. Against the backdrop of increased fighting in the Donbas, Russia has begun amassing troops along its border with Ukraine and in occupied Crimea.

As BMB Ukraine wrote on Wednesday, Russia has amassed the largest concentration of troops on Ukraine’s border since it first invaded seven years ago. Russian military officials have issued post-hoc justifications for the force movements, claiming that they are carrying out normal exercises aimed at ensuring the security of Russia’s borders. Yet the scale of the deployments does not align with these explanations. Several of the units being deployed are so-called “permanent readiness” units— the most experienced troops in the Russian military—and based in far-away regions like Siberia. Russia only transfers these units during large-scale strategic exercises, which are not scheduled to occur until September.

What’s New?  

Most military experts seem to be saying that an invasion is not imminent, but the troop movements are concerning and need to be closely watched. In the past couple of days, open source intelligence analysts have uncovered some interesting details.

The Moscow-based Conflict Intelligence Group (CIT Group) has geolocated a Russian army camp in the Voronezh region, approximately 155 miles from the Ukrainian border (here is its location on Google Maps). When Russia first invaded the Donbas, it set up an army camp much closer to the Ukrainian border in the Rostov region (geolocation here). Of note, the Voronezh region does not border either of the self-proclaimed Donetsk or Luhansk People’s Republics; it borders Ukrainian-controlled territory. This location in part has led military analysts to say that Russia’s posture is offensive, and not defensive as Russian officials have claimed. Put another way, the likelihood that the Ukrainian military is not going to invade mainland Russia is nil.

Analysts note, however, that the location of Russia’s army camp does not necessarily mean that Moscow plans to take more Ukrainian territory. If the goal is simply to intimidate Kyiv via muscle-flexing, the uncertainty that arises from the Voronezh location is sufficiently threatening.

Another threatening development is Russia’s deployment of Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems to the Voronezh camp, identified by analysts at Janes. The missile system can launch both conventional and nuclear warheads at ranges up to 500 km (310 mi).

Regarding Crimea, analysts at Rochan Consulting have looked into Russia’s Dzhankoy Air Base on the peninsula to see if there’s been an increase in activity indicating preparation for offensive actions. They’ve found no evidence of a large buildup. The number of helicopters at the base is standard, and the S-400 air defense missile system is at low readiness status.

However, others note that the full scale of Russia’s deployment remains to be seen. According to the freight tracking service GdeVagon that open source reporters are using, some troops are not scheduled to arrive in Crimea until mid-April. How this plays out thus remains to be seen.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Nakhchivan rail plans promise to rewire Caucasus connections

Minor outflows from Russian equity and bonds, despite talk of war with Ukraine

ASH: Ukraine, ask yourself what Putin wants

Opinion

ASH: Ukraine, ask yourself what Putin wants

Russia has the most troops on Ukraine's border than at any time since 2014 but what does Russian President Vladimir Putin actually hope to gain? Tim Ash, Senior Sovereign Strategist at BlueBay Asset Management runs through the possibilities

RIMMER: The Hunger Games

The medical consensus is that it takes roughly two months for someone to die of starvation. Dying, as Gore Vidal drily observed, can be a good career move, but it has its downside. Jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny is on hunger strike.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy-Biden talks

After much anticipation, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy finally spoke on the phone last Friday.

COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?

Russia will probably not invade, at least in the short term, but it won’t stop threatening Ukraine until it believes that it doesn’t pose a future threat to the current regime in Russia.

STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that

Russian forces are on the move around Donbas and into Crimea, and the unsettling thing for the outside world is that we don’t know why.

ASH: Ukraine, ask yourself what Putin wants
1 day ago
RIMMER: The Hunger Games
2 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy-Biden talks
3 days ago
COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
3 days ago
STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    3 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    3 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    4 days ago
  4. IKEA’s New Europe Empire
    8 days ago
  5. Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify
    3 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    12 days ago
  3. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    3 days ago
  4. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    24 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss