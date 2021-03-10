FPRI BMB Russia: Go bananas! Russian food price inflation rising fast

FPRI BMB Russia: Go bananas! Russian food price inflation rising fast
The Russian government is very concerned by soaring food prices as it disproportionately hits the low income groups as food makes up some 40% of the average shopping basket.
By FPRI BMB Russia March 10, 2021

New data from Rosstat show that food prices continue to rise in Russia, despite the government’s efforts. Last month, consumer prices rose 5.67% compared to February 2020. Fuelling the growth was a rise in food prices, which increased 7.72% in annual terms.

The rise in food prices has been ongoing since the second quarter of 2020, and it’s a global phenomenon. As demand surged in China, supply chains were affected by the pandemic, and adverse weather hampered harvests, global food prices rose to a six-year high. But this rise in food costs affects nations unequally. In Russia, food prices rose by 6.7% in 2020. Fruit and vegetable inflation, in particular, amounted to 17.4%.

Russians generally feel these changes more than consumers in wealthier countries because lower incomes mean that a greater portion of household budgets go towards groceries. According to an economist cited by The Bell, food amounts for approximately 40% of Russian household costs. To make matters worse, Russian real disposable incomes declined 3.5% last year. In the EU, by contrast, disposable incomes rose 1.5%.

The authorities have been actively trying to tamp down on food price growth since December, when they concluded agreements with sunflower oil and sugar producers to limit price growth through March. In January, news emerged that the government might similarly move to limit prices for pasta, eggs, and grains. One month later, the government established export quotas for wheat, rye, barley, and corn. Then last week, poultry and egg producers unexpectedly announced that they would freeze prices for two months—a decision they say that was made “absolutely voluntarily.”

As the Rosstat data show, these measures have not had their intended effect, and the topic has become a hot spot among Russia’s government. As evidence, look no further than a new draft law proposed in the Duma on Monday, which seeks to criminalize false information about the prices changes of socially-important food products. According to the bill, fake news about inflation would be punishable by a RUB200,000-RUB800,000 ($2,700-$10,700) fine or up to three years in prison. The goal of the legislation is to prevent people from deliberately creating panic in food markets, thus leading consumers to stock up on basics like meat, eggs, sugar, and butter and artificially inflating prices. It’s a matter of national security, the United Russia Duma deputy says.

 

News

Team Navalny opening regional offices to contest the September Duma elections

Team Navalny is opening a series of regional offices in districts where the ruling United Russia Party has weak candidates to promote its “smart voting” tactics in September’s Duma elections.

“Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours

Nexta Telegram channel video by Belarus opposition follows success of Navalny's 'Putin's Palace' expose of Russian president.

Montenegro probes Mozura wind park deal

Offshore company 17 Black Limited investigated by Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia before her death has been linked to a wind farm deal in Montenegro.

Oyak Renault to halt production as global chip crisis reaches Turkey

If the crisis spreads to other carmakers in the country, damage would be felt in the macroeconomy. Automotive is the largest Turkish export industry.

Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant

Urges EU to step up efforts to persuade Yerevan time is up for Soviet facility located in earthquake zone.

