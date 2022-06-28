Former Moldovan president Dodon indicted over 2008 electricity procurement contract

Former Moldovan president Dodon indicted over 2008 electricity procurement contract
Igor Dodon served as president of Moldova from December 2016 to December 2020.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 28, 2022

The former president of Moldova, Igor Dodon, has been officially charged by prosecutors for his actions dating from 2008-2009, when he held the position of vice-prime minister and minister of economy, the General Prosecutor's Office (PGO) announced on June 27.

Dodon is also being investigated for bribe-taking and illegal financing of his Socialist party, the PSRM. Dodon, a leading pro-Russian politcian in Moldova, has denied the accusations.

According to a statement released by the PGO, prosecutors officially filed an accusation against Dodon, in connection to the crime of exceeding office duties, committed by a person with public office, in the interest of an organised criminal group.

Specifically, the former president is accused that, from the position he held at that time, he signed the opinion on the basis of which, in May 2008, the head of state energy company Energocom concluded the contract regarding the purchase of electricity for the Republic of Moldova, with a Hungarian company, in a volume of 2.32TWh, for the period May 2008-June 2009.

According to the provisions of the contract concluded with the foreign company, the price of electricity for the period May-September 2008 amounted to $0.053 for 1 kWh, and $0.058 for 1 kWh for electricity delivered during the period between October 2008 and June 2009, under the circumstances that Energocom had already negotiated and concluded two contracts for the supply of electricity at a price 29% cheaper.

As a result of the actions, Energocom was caused damages amounting to $11.9mn, funds that were subsequently transferred to the accounts of some offshore companies, prosecutors said. At the same time, these actions led to an increase in electricity tariffs, affecting the rights of final consumers, citizens of Moldova.

Dodon served as president of Moldova from December 2016 to December 2020, failing to secure a second term in the 2020 election won by Moldova's current President Maia Sandu. Sandu's EU-oriented Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) went on to win a landslide general election victory in 2021. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression

Moldova’s industrial production rises by 0.2% y/y in 4M22 despite disappointing April figures

'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers

News

Russia denies defaulting on $100mn bond coupon payment

Russia denied that it had defaulted on a $100mn bond payment, saying that the money had been sent to bond holders, in dollars, in May but it was not the Kremlin’s fault if the cash was not distributed to bondholders.

A maze of smuggler tunnels: the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan border

The four smuggling tunnels found so far may only be a small part of the total.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls on the US to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

Following a horrific Russian missile attack on a packed shopping mall in Ukraine's industrial city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to designate Russia a state sponsor of terror.

At least a dozen killed in shopping mall bombing as Zelenskiy urges G7 leaders to impose more sanctions

At least 10 people were killed and more than three dozen injured after Russian missiles slammed into a packed supermarket in the middle of the day in Ukraine’s industrial city of Kremenchuk on June 27.

Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order

France calls for efforts to get Iranian oil back on the market as Tehran re-enters nuclear deal talks, Tehran says it has applied to join BRICS and Israel secretly discusses defence coordination against Iran with Saudi Arabia.

Russia denies defaulting on $100mn bond coupon payment
2 hours ago
A maze of smuggler tunnels: the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan border
3 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls on the US to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism
3 hours ago
At least a dozen killed in shopping mall bombing as Zelenskiy urges G7 leaders to impose more sanctions
4 hours ago
Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine has been clear that it needs more weapons from the West. So, what’s the holdup?
    3 days ago
  4. Russia demands end to Kaliningrad transit restrictions
    7 days ago
  5. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    8 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    29 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    10 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    27 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss