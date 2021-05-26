Foreign investor share on Borsa Istanbul at fresh historical low

Foreign investor share on Borsa Istanbul at fresh historical low
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade May 26, 2021

The foreign-investor share in the Borsa Istanbul free-float fell to 41.84%, marking a fresh historical low, by market close on May 25, Is Invest’s daily bulletin on the ratio showed on May 26.

It was in July 2020 that the figure fell below the 50%-threshold. In March, it fell below the 45%-level. The figure was in the 70%s in 2007-2008 and hovered in the 60%s until as recently as the beginning of 2020.

The percentage based on the number of shares held fell to 26.04% as of May 6, according to latest data from the Central Securities Depository of Turkey (MKK).

Back in 2007, this figure was in the 59%s. It fell below 50% in 2011. And it has been below 40% since November 2019. August 2020 took the descent to below 30%.

