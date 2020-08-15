First night of peaceful protests as Lukashenko regime begins to crumble

Tens of thousands of people gathered on Independence Square where the main government offices are located in central Minsk in the first night of peaceful protests against the incumbent Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko falsification of the recent presidential election results.

The streets of Belarus were filled with protestors celebrating their victory over the police and security forces who were almost entirely absent on the night of August 14 after four days of vicious beatings.

Where the regime had been ripping down red and white curtains from the windows of appartment blocks as they looked too much like the national flag only a few days ago, on August 14 building-high flags appeared hung on the side of appartment blocks and crowds carried the same flag, hundreds of meters long during marches.

A party atmosphere reigned with cars honking their horns and demonstrators making the hand signs of the opposition: the heart, the fist and the V of victory. However, Nigel Gould-Davies, the UK ambassador to Belarus 2007-09 warned in a podcast with bne IntelliNews the president has been backed into a corner now and the only option left open to him is to impose martial law and put the army on the street.

On the same day the EU held an emergence meeting in Brussels and officially refused to recognise the results of the August 9 election that are widely believed to have been won by former English teacher Svetlana Tikhanovskaya by a landslide.

The EU also voted unanimously to impose targeted personal sanctions on Lukashenko and other members of his administration that have organised the falsification and subsequent police brutality against demonstrators that will further delegitimise Lukashenko attempt to hold on to power.

The protests in Belarus are now more or less continuous as the streets of towns and villages across the entire country are filled with people carrying the national red and white flag, wearing white ribbons that are the sign of the opposition and demonstrating against the regime without interference from the police.

And there are more and more signs that the authorities control over the situation is crumbling.

The evening got off to a nervous start as eye witnesses reported a convoy of some 40 military trucks driving through Minsk on their way to Independence square, the scene of large street battles in the previous days. However, shortly afterwards the truck left again without deploying their soldiers leaving the crowd in peace.

There has been a notable de-escalation in tensions in the lasts 24 hours after the Deputy Interior Minister visited detention centres and apologised to all those that had been arrested “by accident.” More than 1,000 detainees from the official 6,700 that had been arrested were released on the morning of August 14 and the minister promised the rest would be released shortly.

There is a growing confidence amongst the protestors after the internet was turned back on and the population can see they are in absolute majority. One businessman in Minsk told bne IntelliNews: “There is a sense of history in the making. People are happy and determined. They are now bring their children to the protests.”

The detainees coming out of the prisons added to previous reports of torture and the inhuman treatment by prison guards in tearful testimonies that has only strengthen the resolve of the protestors to see their campaign through. More pictures emerged of the injuries sustained during these detentions also emerged.

Protestors have taken to sitting on-the-ground in the public spaces they occupy in order to prevent provocateurs starting fights with the police and chanting “every day.”

Lukashenko seems backed into a corner. The president went on national TV and blamed the protests on agents sent from a bizarre potpourri of countries including Russia, Ukraine, Czechia and even Russian anti-corruption blogger and even Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny was mentioned.

“Do not go out to the streets now. They use you and our children as cannon fodder! Many people came here from Poland, Netherlands, Ukraine, Open Russia, Navalny, and so on. The aggression has already begun against the country,” the president said.

State TV also carried reports of an arrest of one “opposition leader” showing his “protest kit” that included photos with a NATO flag, Polish secret service ID cards, gas masks, military uniform, green monster latex mask, piles of US dollar cash and a wallet containing a Stephen Bandera card, the famous Ukrainian nationalist that cooperated with Nazis in WWII and is now associated with Ukraine’s far right movement.

Lukashenko seems to have badly miscalculated. His comments and the state TV reports are aimed at an audience stuck at home who don't know any better. In normal times these tactics would work and are the basis of his KGB-enforced regime. But with almost the entire population on the street and well informed by the torrent of independent reporting on social media they know full well that these are lies.

Tikhanovskaya stands in start contrast to Lukashenko raw power politics of repression. Her appeal and the source of her almost universal support was a her campaign goal: “If I win the first thing I will do is quit and hold fresh elections.”

However, none of these reports are believable. The state is well known for its coercion and in a prominent example, the head of the CEC Lidya Yermoshina confirmed that a video released by former English teacher and nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya where she called on the people to respect the official result of the elections and end the protests was actually shot in her office, confirming bne IntelliNews speculative article earlier in the week that followed the release of the video clip.

Surprising to some, the Russian press has also been following the story closely with reports that overwhelmingly condemn Lukashenko.

“Its no longer a question of if Lukashenko will go but when. Where are the 80% who apparently voted for Lukashenko? There is not even on pathetic picket of Lukashenko supporters. His constituency is simply the OMON [riot police]… There have been eight former heads of ex-USSR states that have face criminal charges have even been jailed. Will Lukashenko be the nineth?” speculated Moskovsky Komsomolets, a leading Russian daily, as reported by the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg in a round up of Russian press reporting on the protests.

As bne IntelliNews has reported the Russian Foreign Ministry also seem to step back from Lukashenko a day earlier releasing a statement saying the Russian people supported their brothers the Belarusian people.

The balance seems to have been tipped by a general strike on August 13 where workers at most of the leading state-owned enterprises (SOEs) came out in support of Tikhanovskaya. A video of a worker derailing the factory manager’s speech about how Lukashenko won the election by shouting “Stand up if you voted for Tikhanovskaya!” that went viral has become the template. Every effort to placate workers by officials since has been met by this challenge.

In one more recent example enraged workers of Belshina, a large state-owned tire-maker in seventh-largest city of Babruisk (218,000 inhabitant), shouted down the management with shouts of “we were deceived” and demanded the resignation of Lukashenko.

In a similar conversation at the Minsk Tractor Factory, probably the most famous of all Belarus’ export products, the Prime minister met with workers:

“Honestly, do you believe in these elections?” they asked the PM.

“I voted, I can answer for my vote,” said PM Roman Golovchenko.

“You believe that Lukashenko got 80%?” the workers asked him.

“Yes,” replied Golovchenko.

“Then there's nothing to ask, nothing to talk about,” the workers replied.

At most meetings the workers have refused to talk to management unless a member of the press was present and it has been the wide reporting by Belarus’ fledgling free press that has helped fuel the wide spread protests.

Reports continue to come in of police and soldiers going over to the protestors.

"Lukashenko has just lost control of the town of Lida (pop. 100.000). The town's entire police force appears to have joined the protests," tweeted Thomas van Linge who has been following the protests closely.

Across the country soldiers and police have walked through crowds and thrown their uniformed into bins. In the small Shchuchin district in the Grodno region the local police captain went down to the protest lines and told the demonstrators: "The police are with the people!"

Amongst the most dramatic was a small group of Interior troops on Independence Square that laid down their shields in support of the crowds there, who were then smothered with hugs and kisses by the onlookers thanking them for their support.

Tikhanovskaya sent Lukashenko a message from her refugee in Vilnius saying that she was ready to open talks on forming a transitional government. So far Lukashenko has not responded.