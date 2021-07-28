First contactless store launched in Latvia

Fuel retailer Neste announced on July 27 it had opened what it claims to be Latvia’s first ever entirely self-service store.
The new Neste Easy Deli contactless self-service store in Riga offers food and drinks rather than gas and screen wash. There will be a total of five such stores in Latvia – two in Riga and one each in Salaspils, Ogre and Tīnuži. The total investment in these stores is worth €500,000 according to the company.
The new concept stores use advanced RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology for contactless self-service, which simultaneously scans all customer’s purchases, for example, through a shopping bag or a backpack.
The stores will have no shopping bags, freshly made takeaway meals will be offered in packaging made of environment-friendly materials, and disposable cups and lids are also made of eco-friendly materials.
These fully automated stores can be accessed using the Neste mobile app, which acts as an entry key. Purchases can be paid for with a bank card.
