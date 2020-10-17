Exports tumble across Baltics in 8M20

All three Baltic countries have posted year-on-year declines in exports for January-August 2020, figures from Eurostat, the EU statistical office, showed on October 16.

Exports fell by 7% to €18bn in Lithuania, by 7% to €8.9bn in Estonia and by 4% to €8.7bn in Latvia.

Imports dropped by 13% to €18.5bn in Lithuania, by 10% to €9.6bn in Estonia and by 10% to €10bn in Latvia.

Latvia registered the largest trade deficit for the eight months among the three countries, at €1.3bn, followed by Estonia with €0.7bn and Lithuania with €0.5bn.