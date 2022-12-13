EU ministers agree to grant Bosnia candidate status

EU ministers agree to grant Bosnia candidate status
By bne IntelliNews December 13, 2022

EU general affairs ministers agreed on December 13 to give Bosnia & Herzegovina accession candidate status.

The decision, which still has to be endorsed by EU leaders on December 15, comes amid increased emphasis on enlargement following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission and member state officials confirmed the decision to back candidate status for Bosnia, the fifth of the six Western Balkans countries to become an accession candidate.

“Europe delivers! Today we reached another milestone in the [EU] Enlargement Policy. Council agreed to grant candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina,” wrote Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on Twitter.

“EU path is open! We have high hope & expectations that 14 key priorities will be delivered for [Bosnian] citizens’ benefit,” he added.

“I am very pleased to hear that Bosnia-Herzegovina will obtain candidate status on its path into the EU. Please now use this fresh motivation & momentum to tackle the significant challenges ahead, my Bosnian friends,” European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Austria’s Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution Karoline Edtstadler also confirmed the news, tweeting: “I am pleased that at the General Affairs Council today we agreed to grant Bosnia & Herzegovina EU candidate status. This sends a strong signal to the Western Balkan region and above all, to the citizens of Bosnia & Herzegovina.”

Bosnia was expected to be granted candidate status, despite concerns over the lack of reforms in recent years.

Given the calls for seccession from the Serb-dominated entity Republika Srpska, and the ties between Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and Moscow, granting candidate status increases Bosnia’s integration with the EU and helps to counter Russian influence in the country.

Future reform progress is still uncertain, however, given the slow formation of governments at state and entity level following the October elections.

The authorities in Kosovo have said they plan to formally apply for EU membership this week, even though five EU member states do not recognise Kosovo as an independent state.

Earlier this year, both Moldova and Ukraine were given candidate status, while Albania and North Macedonia were given the green light to start accession negotiations.

Reports

