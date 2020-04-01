EU hails Kosovo’s decision to lift Serbian tariffs, Serbia unimpressed

EU high representative Josep Borrell hailed the decision of Kosovo’s outgoing government to completely remove 100% tariffs on imports from Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina starting from April 1, but the Serbian authorities seem to be unimpressed with the move.

The decision was taken late on March 31 and will be valid until June 15, when the Kosovan government will assess how the decision has been implemented, as it said it was made on the basis of reciprocity. Previously, on March 21, Kosovo lifted the tariffs only on raw materials. The government has reportedly put in place reciprocity measures with Serbia, but not with Bosnia.

“This is an important decision. Regional cooperation is a key as is maintaining flow of goods in particular in time of coronavirus (COVID-19),” Borrell said in a tweet.

However, the head of the Serbian office for Kosovo, Marko Djuric, said on April 1 that Kosovo’s decision is only a conditional suspension of taxes, while at the same time Pristina “introduces new punitive measures for Serbian citizens and the economy, which it calls reciprocity.”

“Pristina continues to play games with this issue,” Djuric said, adding that the decision is only a “trick” intended for the international community.

Belgrade, the EU and the US have repeatedly appealed to Kosovo to abolish the tariffs, stressing that it is a prerequisite for resuming the normalisation dialogue with Belgrade.

Kosovo’s outgoing Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose government was dismissed in a vote of confidence in March, said at that the reciprocity firstly refers to markings in documents that should comply with Kosovo's constitution and legislation in force.

It refers to phytosanitary certificates and other documents for food and other plant products of non-animal origin as well as veterinary certificates for food and other products of animal origin, which are subject to border phytosanitary control.

The implementation of this decision will be reviewed at least once a month. It will be implemented by the Border Police, Customs Office, Food and Veterinary Agency, Medicinal Products and Equipment Agency and other responsible institutions.

The Kosovan government recalled that its trade policy adopted in 2009 aimed to maximise the benefits of trade liberalisation, but said that since then Serbia has imposed a number of non-tariff trade barriers on Kosovo, including transit, technical and political barriers.

Kosovo's acting Economy Minister Rozeta Hajdari announced on April 1 that the decision to implement reciprocity with Serbia was taken by a majority vote in the government.

Hajdari mentioned a trade barrier that Serbia made to Kosovo wines, under which wine can be exported to Serbia but not bottles with labels that say "Made in Kosovo".

According to a report by Pristina-based think tank Gap Institute, Kosovan companies face problems with custom procedures, technical trade barriers, certificates and bureaucracy on the Serbian side of the border.

Companies and citizens are required to get temporary Serbian plates for cars when they enter the country, and driving through to the EU border is often made arduous by the Serbian authorities. Kosovo’s food and sanitary certificates also not recognised. Movement of people is often restricted as Serbia does not recognise professional qualifications like diplomas and licenses issued in Kosovo, or even driving licenses and several other documents, Exit.al said, citing the report.

British reporter and analyst, familiar with the situation in the Balkans, Tim Judah, reacted after the decision on lifting tariffs on Serbian goods.

“What exactly does reciprocity mean? It seems to mean applying the non-tariff barriers Serbia uses to effectively ban Kosovo goods against Serbia. So the tariff goes, only to be replaced with something else which equalises the relationship,” Judah said in a tweet.

Kosovo introduced the politically motivated tariffs on goods from Serbia and Bosnia in November 2018, when the country’s prime minister was Ramush Haradinaj, after Belgrade thwarted Pristina’s bid to join Interpol. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 following the 1998-1999 independence war and is still not recognised by Serbia or Bosnia (by Bosnia as a result of the veto imposed by one of the two entities, the Bosnian Serb-dominated Serb Republic) as an independent country.

Serbia, which was one of Kosovo’s main trade partners before the tariffs were imposed, has been complaining that since their introduction it has suffered trade damages of hundreds million euros. The trade volume between Kosovo and Bosnia was much lower.

“In January-July 2018, imports from Serbia to Kosovo stood at €177.8mn and fell to €1.9mn in the first seven months of 2019,” Telegrafi reported, citing Customs Office data.

Rasim Ljajic, the Serbian deputy prime minister, said in August 2019 that the Serbian economy lost about €300mn over the past nine months since the introduction of tariffs by Kosovo authorities. Macedonian and Albanian goods have replaced Serbian and Bosnian products on the Kosovan market.

The Serbian minister noted that the collateral damage was much greater. According to him, transport companies that were delivering goods to Kosovo and those that provided logistics are now either idle or forced to look for other markets. In addition, a large number of manufacturers and suppliers in central Serbia suffered losses.

After the initial, partial lifting of the ban, the first Serbian trucks with raw materials, which comprise about 75% of Kosovo’s total imports from Serbia, entered Kosovo on March 21.

Now it is important how the Serbian authorities respond to Kosovo's decision on reciprocity. Both countries need to resume the EU-brokered normalisation dialogue to make further progress in their EU paths.