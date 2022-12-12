EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary

EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (centre) is increasingly isolated, even among his traditional allies among the Visegrad Group in Central Europe. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 12, 2022

The EU Council has adopted legislation to lend €18bn to Ukraine despite a veto by Hungary on December 10.

“Ukraine can count on the EU. We will continue to support Ukraine, also financially, for as long as it takes. The legislation which we adopted today means that Ukraine can count on regular financial help from the EU throughout 2023,” Zbyněk Stanjura, Minister of Finance of Czechia, said in the official press release.

The proposal will be submitted to the European Parliament “for possible adoption” this week.

The EC agreed that each member state will take on financial responsibility individually and the money will not be lent at EU level, to avoid the Hungarian veto. The loan would be provided based on bilateral agreements between 26 member states and the European Commission.

Orban's government has blocked the Ukraine loan as a way of bringing pressure on Brussels for the release of some €7.5bn in cohesion funds and €5.8bn from the pandemic recovery fund (RRF) owed to Hungary but frozen because of its violations of the rule of law. Hungary is also blocking the EU from agreeing to a OSCE plan for a global minimum corporate tax, and it is dragging its feet on approving Sweden and Finland's applications to join Nato.

Hungary also opposed the new ninth package of sanctions against Russia and lobbied to have it watered down. As these EC decisions have to be passed unanimously, Hungary in effect holds a veto over the decision. Some diplomats are already concerned that Hungary will hold all future EU decisions hostage. 

On December 12 EU foreign ministers are due to begin debating increasing the European Peace Facility (EPF), the bloc’s fund used to finance arms purchases for Ukraine, which currently has a ceiling of €6bn.

EU leaders are set to meet on December 15 to focus on Ukraine, energy industry, defence and security, and external relations. At the summit, member states could also vote on the European Commission’s recommendation on keeping cohesion funds frozen for Hungary.

The assistance agreed on December 10 is to help Ukraine pay for its acute needs, renew the critical infrastructure and begin its post-war reconstruction, and to support Ukraine on its path towards European integration.

Member states will cover the bulk of the interest costs of the loans, with a 10-year grace period, via external assigned revenues. The guarantees for that borrowing will be provided either by the EU budget or by member states, the European Council said on Saturday.

Ukraine received $27.2bn in financial aid after Russia launched a special military operation in late February, the country’s Deputy Finance Minister Roman Ermolichev said.

Ermolichev added that next year the amount of assistance will increase up to about $38bn to cover the budget deficit. In November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal announced that Ukraine had received over $23bn in foreign financial aid.

Shmyhal said the €18bn financial assistance package will cover the budget deficit in terms of necessary non-military spending. Shmyhal noted that his country is also expecting the US Congress to approve allocation of financial aid worth $37.7bn next year.

Moldova plans its own take on Magnitsky Act as UK sanctions opposition politicians

Fugitive Moldovan businessmen and politicians Ilan Shor and Vlad Plahotniuc were sanctioned under the UK’s Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations.

Iran, China at odds in disputed islands row following Xi visit to Saudi Arabia

Anger in Tehran palpable, but Iranians tread carefully by stopping short of stating that Chinese ambassador was “summoned”.

Bulgaria’s parliament votes to send weapons for Ukraine after months of wrangling

Weapons for Ukraine approved at emotional parliament session despite efforts by pro-Russian Bulgarian Socialist Party and far-right Vazrazhdane to block military aid.

Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks

Three major fires broke out in Moscow on December 10, raising suspicions of arson attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs.

Russian opposition leader Yashin sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for discussing Russian atrocities in the Bucha massacre

A Moscow court has sentenced Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin to eight and a half years in prison on charges of spreading “disinformation” about the Russian army.

Moldova plans its own take on Magnitsky Act as UK sanctions opposition politicians
13 hours ago
Iran, China at odds in disputed islands row following Xi visit to Saudi Arabia
20 hours ago
Bulgaria’s parliament votes to send weapons for Ukraine after months of wrangling
23 hours ago
Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks
1 day ago
Russian opposition leader Yashin sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for discussing Russian atrocities in the Bucha massacre
1 day ago

