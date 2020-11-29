Estonian animation studio Imepilt to hold IPO

The IPO of AS Imepilt, an animation studio established in 2016 that produces animated movies, series and games, to Estonian investors is set to commence on November 30, during which shares worth up to €1.5mn will be offered, Nasdaq Tallinn said on November 27.

“The purpose of the offering is to ensure the achievement of the strategic growth goals set for the company. It comes down to three main things: engaging and training top players, investing in so-called future technologies, and good old research and development,” Sten-Aleks Pihlak, CEO of Imepilt, said in a press release.

The offering will take place from November 30 until December 11, 2020. The shares will be offered only in Estonia, Nasdaq Tallinn said.

The share price is fixed at €4 per share, while the nominal value is €0.10 and issue premium €3.90. The offered amount of shares is up to 375,000 shares.

The minimum subscription amount is one share and in order to participate in the offering, an investor must have a securities account opened through any custodian of the ERS.

With the share issue, it is planned to bring Imepilt onto a rapid growth path and achieve three central goals: bring out the animated film "Ohtude saar" ("Danger Island") in the third quarter of 2021, complete a full thematic content bundle by 2024 and launch a new content bundle, currently named AlieNative, in 2024.

In the coming years, AS Imepilt intends to significantly expand the production of original branded content bundles aimed at the whole family, which, in addition to animated films and series, include games with global reach, augmented reality and events.