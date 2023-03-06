Estonia’s ruling Reform party leads election count

Estonia’s ruling Reform party leads election count
"It seems that the voters have spoken," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. / bne IntelliNews
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius March 6, 2023

Estonia's ruling Reform Party held a big lead over the far right Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) in the general elections on Sunday, March 5, according to the preliminary count of e-votes from all Estonian regions and paper ballots cast at 397 out of the country's 405 polling precincts. 

Reform's vote tally stood at 184,112, representing 31.9% of the votes counted by 11:27 p.m, reported BNS, a Baltic newswire.

The runner-up was EKRE with 91,385 votes or 15.8%, the Centre Party was third with 83,916 votes or 14.5% and Estonia 200 fourth with 78,601 votes or 13.6%.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa, junior partners to Reform in the outgoing government coalition, were in places five and six with respectively 51,186 votes or 9.4% and 47,761 votes or 8.3%.

Turnout was 63.7%, with 51% of votes cast over the internet.

With this distribution of votes, the Reform Party would win 38 seats in the Riigikogu, the Estonian parliament, EKRE 17, the Centre Party 15, Estonia 200 14, SDE 9 and Isamaa 8 seats.

"It seems that the voters have spoken. From what I gathered from the screen, we did quite well for ourselves," Kaja Kallas, the country’s PM and chairwoman of the party, said after the results were announced.

"I want to thank all voters. I thank you for your trust, I thank you for the opportunity to head the government for nearly two years now, and indeed for your votes. We are very grateful for your assessment of our work. All our candidates who have done a brilliant job, brought home all these votes... It is teamwork, no one can do it alone," she said.

Some of the polls had suggested that EKRE was catching up with the ruling liberal Reform Party, with just hours to go before the general election.

Martin Helme’s EKRE is the strongest radical right-wing party in the three Baltic states and has close affinities with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s authoritarian Fidesz Party. In the European Parliament it sits in the Identity and Democracy political group with France’s National Rally, Germany’s AFD and Italy’s Lega.

In the wake of the elections, Martin Helme has said that he does not trust the e-vote result, and wants a recount.

Martin Helme's father, Mart Helme, a leading politician in the party , said at the party's election party late on Sunday evening that EKRE did everything honestly, unlike those who stole victory from them, the daily Postimees writes.

"We have the power and the willingness not to throw in the towel. Under no circumstances should you allow yourself to become depressed, as though we have done something wrong. We did nothing wrong. We did everything right and honestly, unlike those who stole our well-deserved victory," Helme said.

"We will not leave it like this. We knew this in advance. Again, we will go home from here full of spirit and determination to eliminate injustice and establish justice. This journey will be difficult, it will not be easy," Helme said.

"But believe me: we will win! Justice is on our side and as we saw with paper ballots before the e-votes came, people were on our side. Now we have to think about how we will establish justice together with the people," he added, BNS reported.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia is successfully evading Western technology sanctions

Estonia's far-right EKRE party should not be written off

Ukrainian refugees and Russian migrants bring economic benefits but also stresses to Emerging Europe

News

Uzbekistan making final adjustments to accommodate Russian gas imports

Deliveries had reportedly been expected to start March 1, but that deadline has come and gone.

Turkey’s opposition fails to agree on election challenger to Erdogan and falls apart

IYI party leader Aksener walks away from alliance. Appeals to the popular Istanbul and Ankara mayors to do their “duty” by running for the presidency.

West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics

European countries are struggling to fulfil their promises to send hundreds of tanks to Ukraine quickly. So far only two have arrived and the total number pledged is shrinking slowly.

Far-right Russian militants claim responsibility for attack in Bryansk region

An armed Russian far-right group with ties to Ukraine’s Territorial Defence took responsibility for an attack in the Russian region of Bryansk on March 2.

Russia's oil product exports slumped by 20% in February, but seaborne export volumes remain robust

Russia's oil product exports have slumped by 20% in February, marking the lowest level since May 2022, according to tanker tracking data reported S&P on March 2 in a note. Shipborne exports of crude, however, have held up well and remain robust.

Uzbekistan making final adjustments to accommodate Russian gas imports
52 minutes ago
Turkey’s opposition fails to agree on election challenger to Erdogan and falls apart
2 days ago
West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
2 days ago
Far-right Russian militants claim responsibility for attack in Bryansk region
2 days ago
Russia's oil product exports slumped by 20% in February, but seaborne export volumes remain robust
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    7 days ago
  2. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    7 days ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    14 hours ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    5 days ago
  5. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    5 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss