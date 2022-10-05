Estonia’s “rat king” to be exhibited at University of Tartu Natural History Museum

Since the rats in a "rat king" are unable to move and find food, they do not live long. / Edelseider, derivative work Lämpel
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius October 5, 2022

Estonia’s unique “rat king” will be taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum for the public’s view, ERR.ee, an Estonian news website, reported on October 4.

A "rat king" is a collection of rats whose tails are intertwined and bound together, either with hair or sticky substances or by getting tied together.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Estonia’s "rat king" was found in Polva County in an auxiliary house meant for domestic birds.

"My mother went to feed the birds in the morning, opened the door and the rats were in front of the door as if on a tray. They had burrowed a tunnel right in front of the door and gotten stuck in that tunnel. My mother could not do anything. I tried untying them, but it was quite complicated to understand if their tails were tied or if they were stuck to the underlay," said Johan Uibopuu, one of the finders of the "rat king".

University of Tartu Natural History Museum curator Andrei Miljutin said a "rat king" can form in nests while rats sleep. If their tails are covered with sticky substances such as blood or sap, the ends of their tails can freeze together.

"And the rats start to move when they wake up and move in different directions, they end up tying their tails together and can no longer get free. The more they struggle and pull, the tighter the knot gets," Miljutin said.

13 rats had gotten stuck in this particular situation. According to Miljutin, this is a very rare finding. There have been some 60 registered cases of "rat kings" found in the last 500 years. Usually, the rats are not alive when researchers get their hands on them, which is why video footage is also very rare.

"The last finding was in 2005 to my knowledge and according to Wikipedia, that was the only finding in the world this century. And now this one is the second this century," the museum curator said.

Interestingly enough, Wikipedia notes that the sighting in 2005 was also found in Estonia. That "rat king" is now part of a collection at the University of Tartu Museum of Zoology. Still, there seems to be at least one more sighting this year near Stavropol, Russia.

Since the rats in a "rat king" are unable to move and find food, they do not live long. Miljutin said this particular collection of rats would have likely lasted a day.

"Even if you operate on them, amputate their tails and heal them, you have nowhere to set them loose. No one wants them in their home, they are wild rats, they are not pets," the museum director said.

The rats were humanely put to sleep and will now be kept at the University of Tartu Natural History Museum, ERR.ee reported.

Slovak finance minister survives vote of no-confidence

Former coalition partner and SaS leader Richard Sulik says he is now ready to discuss early elections.

Head of National Bank of Ukraine resigns over health issues

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) resigned on October 4 citing health-related reasons.

Romanian president tries to save flagship education strategy after plagiarism scandal

Critics slam President Iohannis’s decision to appoint his adviser as education minister as he seeks to rescue widely-criticised Educated Romania project.

First official results from Bosnian elections put nationalists ahead after exit polls predicted losses

Defeat for Bakir Izetbegovic but other leading nationalist politicians like Milorad Dodik appear to be heading for victory with 50% of votes now counted.

Georgian MPs want to rid the country of oligarchs, but not all of them

Ruling Georgian Dream party says founder Bidzina Ivanishvil will not fall under new planned bill.

