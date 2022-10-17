Endeavour starts building new gold mine in Ivory Coast

Endeavour starts building new gold mine in Ivory Coast
/ bne IntelliNews
By Jonny Tickle October 17, 2022

London-based Endeavour Mining has launched construction on its Lafigué gold mine project in Ivory Coast, following the completion of a robust definitive feasibility study.

The project is located on the Fetekro property and will produce an average of 203 000 oz/y at an all-in sustaining cost of $871/oz over a 12.8-year mine life, according to Endeavour.

Endeavour owns properties in Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Senegal, and is cross-listed in London, Toronto and over-the-counter in the US.

According to CEO Sebastien de Montessus, the new project will become a cornerstone mine for Endeavour.

“We are ideally positioned to launch the construction of Lafigué, given our net cash position, the continued strong performance of our operations, and our success in de-risking the Sabadola-Massawa expansion with a significant portion of the capital already committed on-budget,” he said, in a statement.

“Moreover, we are seeing reduced inflationary pressures and favourable foreign exchange rates compared to earlier in the year,” he continued.

According to the definitive feasibility study, the construction will require upfront capital of $448mn, and production is expected in Q1 2024.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

News

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too

Reports indicate that, while persistent, protests have become scattered. Widespread industrial action would give protesters fresh momentum.

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan

"There will be no peace until an arbitrator stands between us," says Kyrgyz defence minister. Tajiks, meanwhile, warn Kremlin security belt must be built around Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission
1 hour ago
Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
3 hours ago
PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system
5 hours ago
Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too
11 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    2 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    3 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    12 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    21 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    23 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss