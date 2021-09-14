EIB lends Bulgaria’s Sofia municipality €60mn for sustainable mobility projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on September 14 it is lending €60mn to Bulgaria’s Sofia municipality for projects for sustainable urban mobility.

The loan should support Sofia’s goal to develop an environmentally sustainable transport system.

The EIB will finance projects that include the construction and rehabilitation of sections of the road and street network, parts of the tramway, and walking and cycling infrastructure.

The loan can also be used for public transport projects such as buses and the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure can be supported.

“As the fastest-growing city in Bulgaria, Sofia is facing the challenge of continuing its growth in an environmentally sustainable way. At the EIB, we are very pleased to sign this loan that will support sustainable mobility projects and improve the everyday life of people in Sofia. Our financing will boost employment, improve air quality and make Sofia a safer and faster place to move around,” EIB vice-president Lilyana Pavlova said in a statement.