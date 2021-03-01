EIB Group invests €530mn in Croatia in 2020

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) said it has secured €530mn in loans, equity and guarantees in Croatia in 2020.

“The two parts of the EIB Group, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), invested €342.5 million and €187.9 million, respectively, making 2020 a record year for the EIF in Croatia,” it noted.

The EIF’s investment in Croatia in 2020 was a record for the institution. The fund invested €96mn through equity operations, €90.6mn in guarantees and €1.3mn in inclusive finance.

The EIB’s €342.5mn investment was made through six operations signed in 2020 in support of the country’s SMEs. Over 70% of this sum was provided through cooperation with the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR). The remaining €97mn was made available to local companies through Croatian commercial banks.

So far, the EIF has invested in Croatia €415mn, while the EIB’s investment to date has reached €7.06bn.