EBRD and AIK Banka forge €50mn loan for Serbian SMEs

By bne IntelliNews January 28, 2024

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is partnering with AIK Banka to provide a €50mn loan for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Serbia, the Bank reported in its press release on January 26.

Under the agreement, AIK Banka commits to investing a minimum of 30% of the funds in Serbia's green economy. 

The partnership extends beyond financial support, with the EBRD sharing its international expertise to ensure on-lending activities adhere to environmental and social standards.

“With its extensive network of 61 branches and over 300,000 clients nationwide, AIK Banka is well-positioned to provide essential long-term financing to local SMEs,” the Bank said.

The EBRD has invested over €8.8bn through 347 projects in Serbia, primarily focusing on supporting the private sector.

