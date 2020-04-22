Delivery services team up with retailers under lockdown in Romania

One of the Glovo app's biggest local partners is supermarket chain Kaufland.
By bne IntelliNews April 22, 2020

Spanish fast delivery service Glovo launched operations in five more Romanian cities last week, reaching a network of 23 cities in the country.

Both demand for such services and the abundant workforce contributed to the expansion, as well as shaping a multitude of business arrangements between retailers and such fast delivery operators. One of the Glovo app's biggest local partners is Kaufland, while among the other tie-ups between major retailers and delivery services Cora is working with foodpanda and Carrefour with Bringo.

Bacau, Deva, Piatra Neamt, Focsani, and Baia Mare are the new additions on Glovo's map.

"During this period, more than ever before, more and more people need jobs and delivery services, which is why we believe that our presence in these cities will be beneficial to local communities. Deliveries represent a chance for partners to remain active, as well as a chance for those who are looking for a job or want to increase their income," said Victor Racariu, general manager, Glovo Romania.

Throughout the year, in the cities covered, Glovo will enter into partnerships with local restaurants and national chains, cosmetics stores, florists, and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, by the end of May, the partnership between French retailer Cora and one of the biggest food delivery operators in the country, foodpanda, will be fully operational in all the cities where Cora operates.

Over 1,000 food and non-food products sold by Cora will be available on the app-based foodpanda platform starting April 21. foodpanda couriers will deliver the products to clients’ homes. 

The service will initially be available in the proximity of the Cora Lujerului hypermarket in Bucharest. By the end of May, the express delivery service will become available in other cities where the Cora chain is operating: Bucharest, Ploiesti, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca, Bacau, Baia Mare and Drobeta Turnu Severin. 

Several other local retailers are using delivery apps to reach their clients.

