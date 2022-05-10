Czech unemployment rate down to 3.3% in April

Czech unemployment rate down to 3.3% in April
Czech unemployment down to 3.3% in April
By bne IntelliNews May 10, 2022

The Czech unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point (pp) month-on-month and by 0.8pp year-on-year to 3.3% in April. A total of 243,658 people were unemployed, down by 9,215 persons m/m, according to data published by the Czech Labour Office.

"Seasonal work is already in full swing, especially in construction, gastronomy and tourism, as well as in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and the spa industry. Spring cleaning of public spaces as part of public works also takes place in April,” said Viktor Najmon, General Director at the Labour Office. 

"As far as the outlook for the next months is concerned, everything will depend on the economic development with regard to the development of the war conflict in Ukraine or the current pandemic," Najmon noted. 

According to available data, 35,943 Ukrainian refugees have found jobs (mostly as manual workers, construction workers or in the transportation industry) in the Czech Republic since the Russian invasion started. "Currently, they are looking for short-term jobs because they believe they will return home soon. Therefore, even if they have higher or specialised qualifications, they are interested in manual jobs,” he added.

"Even though the result was slightly worse than we had expected in our forecast, the Czech labour market remains very strong. Neither the war in Ukraine nor the influx of refugees from this region has had a negative impact on it," commented Raiffeisenbank analyst Vratislav Zamis for the Czech News Agency. He believes that the room for further improvement is limited, and the risk is the overall uncertainty about the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Jakub Seidler, chief economist at the Czech Banking Association, added that a slight rise in the unemployment rate in the second half of this year now looks more likely.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections

Czech central bank hikes rates by 75bp to tame soaring inflation

Smejc to take over as PPF chief executive

Data

EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections

The EBRD has cut its 2022 emerging Europe growth forecasts again, reflecting a sharp downgrade for Ukraine and the regional fallout from the war and sanctions.

Public debt starts to decline in the Western Balkans

Across the region, the average publicly guaranteed debt to GDP ratio fell from 60.8% of GDP in 2020 to 56.5% in 2021, a World Bank report shows.

Western Balkan countries face new economic challenges with growth set to slow to 3.1% this year

The war in Ukraine sends shockwaves across the region and the World Bank warns of "daunting" downside risks to the current outlook.

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI edges further into contraction territory in April

Price pressures remained elevated, supply chain disruption continued and the war in Ukraine added to difficulties. Exports softened for first time in three months.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves in April, but still contracting

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 48.2 in April, up from 44.1 in March, to signal the third successive deterioration in the health of the Russian manufacturing sector.

EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections
2 hours ago
Public debt starts to decline in the Western Balkans
1 day ago
Western Balkan countries face new economic challenges with growth set to slow to 3.1% this year
4 days ago
Turkey’s manufacturing PMI edges further into contraction territory in April
4 days ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves in April, but still contracting
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    6 days ago
  2. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    7 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    1 day ago
  4. Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised
    1 month ago
  5. Masked saboteurs firebomb army recruitment centre in Russia as suspicious fires continue to rage across the country
    4 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    21 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    13 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  4. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    27 days ago
  5. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss