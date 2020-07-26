Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures

By bne IntelliNews July 26, 2020

Starting at midnight on July 25, Czechs are again obliged to wear masks at indoor events with more than 100 people across the country, according to the new emergency anit-coronavirus (COVID-19) measures introduced by the health ministry on July 23.

The number of daily new cases in the Czech Republic exceeded 200 last week. There are now more than 5,000 active cases of coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic started.

The ministry will limit events to a maximum of 500 people starting on July 27. “The measures apply to both public and private indoor music, social, cultural [and] sporting events, as well as for weddings and funerals. As far as masks are concerned, this obligation does not apply to an individual visit to a restaurant or bar,” said Minister of Health Adam Vojtech.

“Our role is to take steps to prevent the situation from getting worse. At the same time, however, we should not scare citizens, there is definitely no reason for that, the situation is not dramatic. The measures are clearly preventive in nature, and we are led to do so by the experience of recent weeks,” Vojtech added.

“We will not introduce any measures that would restrict the economy or the free movement of people,” he stressed. 

 
