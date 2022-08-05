Czech central bank ends cycle of increasing interest rates

The Czech National Bank (CNB) board kept its key interest rate at 7%, putting an end to seven consecutive rises, when it met on August 4 for the first time following the changes in the board membership and the appointment of new Governor Ales Michl.

The move makes the CNB the first bank in Emerging Europe to halt the tightening cycle, according to UK-based forecaster Capital Economics.

While a board member, Michl always voted against rises in the interest rate. “Today’s decision to keep rates on hold demonstrates the stark contrast between the new board and the previous one, which had been the most hawkish central bank in the region over the last few years”, wrote Joseph Marlow, Assistant Emerging Europe Economist at Capital Economics.

The CNB was, with Hungary's central bank, the first to raise interest rates last year, ahead of the current surge in inflation, and has continued to do so to try to change inflationary expectations. The June inflation level in Czechia of 17.2% is one of the highest in Europe. “We expect inflation to reach levels around 20% in the autumn”, Michl told a press conference.

The central bank released a forecast of annual average inflation this year of 16.5%, though it said this could scale down to 2 percent in the horizon of one and a half years.

The CNB also improved its forecast of the economy’s performance for the rest of this year and worsened the forecast for next year. It expects GDP growth of 3.6% for this year and 1.1% growth for next year.

The CNB’s prognosis for the CZK currency is an average annual currency rate of CZK24.80 to the euro this year.

Michl was appointed the governor of the CNB by President Milos Zeman – who also appoints the CNB’s board members – in May, effective of July 1, sparking an immediate sell off in the Czech crown. Michl has vowed to keep CNB a conservative institution under his watch.

Many analysts pointed out Michl’s proximity to populist former premier Andrej Babis – Michl worked as Babis’ advisor and after Babis’ ANO made it to the Czech parliament for the first time in 2013 Michl was seen as ANO’s top choice for finance minister before Babis took the job himself. Babis also openly welcomed the appointment of Michl as the CNB’s governor.